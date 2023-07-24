Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A0B6TR | ISIN: LT0000102279 | Ticker-Symbol: WTK
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:03 Uhr
10,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
24.07.2023 | 15:10
Listing of Invalda INVL additional shares on Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
Invalda INVL and to list its 186 253 additional shares issued in connection
with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Secondary List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB "Invalda INVL" will be
listed on July 25, 2023. 

Thus, altogether 12 234 305shares of AB "Invalda INVL" (ISIN: LT0000102279)
will be traded under the trading code IVL1L as from July 25. 



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
