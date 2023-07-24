Listing of Invalda INVL additional shares on Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB Invalda INVL and to list its 186 253 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Secondary List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB "Invalda INVL" will be listed on July 25, 2023. Thus, altogether 12 234 305shares of AB "Invalda INVL" (ISIN: LT0000102279) will be traded under the trading code IVL1L as from July 25. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com