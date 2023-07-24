KeyBank Foundation Provides Grants to American Red Cross Chapters in Vermont and New York To Assist With Flood Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Recent storms and flooding have devastated Vermont and parts of New York, particularly throughout the Hudson Valley area. As with any major natural disaster, KeyBank is taking steps to make sure clients, communities and colleagues have the support they need.

KeyBank Foundation Support

The KeyBank Foundation has donated $30,000 to the American Red Cross- Northern New England- Vermont Chapter and $10,000 to Eastern New York Red Cross- Hudson Valley Chapter in support of flood relief efforts across affected areas. The Red Cross has local teams in place helping families with temporary shelter, assessing and providing financial assistance with property damage, and offering compassion, support, and supplies. The work will continue in the weeks ahead.

"Vermont communities have been devastated by recent storms and floods, and this generous support from KeyBank is helping us provide tangible relief - food, water, shelter - as well as comfort and support as they begin the path to recovery," said John Montes, American Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer for Northern New England.

Hardship Relief Fund for impacted employees

KeyBank's Hardship Relief Fund provides financial assistance to employees faced with unexpected life events. Eligible employees can receive financial assistance from the Hardship Relief Fund of up to $3,000 in a rolling 12-month period. That funding is used for the basic needs of food, housing, utilities, and transportation. KeyBank employees can also help their colleagues by donating to the Hardship Relief Fund.

"Our hearts are with our KeyBank colleagues, clients and communities affected by the recent storms - especially those in areas hardest hit with flooding and destruction," said KeyBank Vermont Market President, Joe McGowan. "We hope that Key's contributions to the Red Cross will help our neighbors who are facing hardship, uncertainty, and the daunting prospect of cleaning up and rebuilding. As always, we are here for our colleagues, our neighbors, and the communities we so proudly serve."

About KeyBank Foundation:

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.





