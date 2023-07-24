Anzeige
WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 15:26
MilliporeSigma: Breaking New Ground: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's Major Life Science Solar Energy Initiative Powers Up at Darmstadt Site

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / MilliporeSigma

By 2030, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's sustainability strategy aims for a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as compared to 2020. To achieve this goal, the company focuses on four areas:

  • New construction sustainability
  • Emissions from industrial processes
  • Renewable energy
  • EDISON: the company's flagship energy & water efficiency program

The EDISON program focuses on reducing energy consumption within the company's operations through investment in energy efficiency and onsite renewable energy. In 2022, the program was expanded to focus on both energy and water efficiency, and a central pool of funding was allocated to support these projects. From 2022-2030, the company plans to invest ~€100 million to support sites on their energy and water efficiency journey.

Amongst a wide array of projects focused on solving the company's toughest energy-saving and water efficiency challenges is a newly installed photovoltaic system at its global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany. Located on three different building rooftops, these solar modules generate an annual output of 560,000 kWh of green electricity. With a total surface area of 3,000 square meters, these solar panels contribute towards the company's sustainability strategy by reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 300 tons each year.

The implementation of these photovoltaic projects, along with 44 other EDISON projects at the company's sites around the world, are examples of the company's multi-pronged approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations through energy and water efficiency projects across its facilities.

Learn more about the sustainable operations efforts of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany by visiting its sustainability and social business innovation webpage.

MilliporeSigma, Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769866/Breaking-New-Ground-Merck-KGaA-Darmstadt-Germanys-Major-Life-Science-Solar-Energy-Initiative-Powers-Up-at-Darmstadt-Site

