Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that Mr David Barron will be appointed as a non-executive Director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 October 2023.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

24 July 2023

01737 836 347