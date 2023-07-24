Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 16:02
Hometown Social, LLC: 8th Wonder Cannabis Debuts Latest THC-Infused Seltzer 'Lil Bit' Perfect for the Canna-Curious

THE HOUSTON-BASED CANNABIS COMPANY IS BUILDING UPON THEIR SUCCESSFUL LINE OF THC PRODUCTS WITH THEIR LATEST CANNED BEVERAGE

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / 8th Wonder Cannabis is introducing Lil Bit to their growing line of canned cannabis beverages. The hemp-derived THC seltzer was developed as a bridge into the fast-growing world of cannabis. Lil Bit is a low dose, fast acting seltzer with mild and pleasant effects per single can serving. The design of the can is slim and short, and the fruity, bubbly, buzz-inducing beverage is perfect for getting a quick fix before a workout, cooling off during or after a pickleball match, or just soaking up some sun by the pool.

Hometown Social, LLC, Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture



With two flavors out the gate, including Cherry Limeade and CannaBerry, the 7.5 fl. oz. non-alcoholic drinks are tasty and highly approachable with just 2 mg of THC in each can. Since the merger between Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder, the team has been hard at work at developing new, high-quality products that are inclusive of all consumers with various levels of cannabis use and tolerance. Lil Bit's low dose of THC means most consumers will be able to enjoy multiple cans of the seltzers to reach their optimum level of good feels in a responsible manner. And if you're new to the wonderful world of cannabis, Lil Bit allows you to comfortably dip your toes in the water.

Lil Bit joins the ranks of its sibling-seltzers, Wonder Water, Trillionaire, Beach Break, and HOWDY. The beverage, perfect for summer temps, is best served cold and with friends. 8W and BCH encourage all to sip responsibly, reminding customers that these cannabis seltzers do, in fact, contain hemp-derived THC and can potentially render a positive result on a drug test.

"We are so excited to debut Lil Bit to our customers," said Ryan Soroka, chief brand and marketing officer. "We think we hit the ball out of the park with our other THC seltzers, but we wanted to develop another drink with a lower dose of THC in a smaller can format that would allow consumers to enjoy a few over a drinking session. If your buddy brings a six pack of 8th Wonder beer over to watch the game, you can responsibly keep up with a few Lil Bit cans."

"The introduction of Lil Bit is another huge milestone for 8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp," says Ben Meggs, chief executive officer. "Bringing THC beverages to consumers is great, but it's made even better when we can offer delicious, high-quality flavors and options for all to try, enjoy, and share. We're ecstatic to get Lil Bit out to bars, restaurants, and select package stores throughout Houston, Austin, DFW, and San Antonio through Flood Distribution."

Contact Information

Rachel Austin
Publicist
rachel@hometownsocial.net

SOURCE: 8th Wonder Cannabis

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769795/8th-Wonder-Cannabis-Debuts-Latest-THC-Infused-Seltzer-Lil-Bit-Perfect-for-the-Canna-Curious

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
