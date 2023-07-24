Independent energy infrastructure developer Carlton Power has secured planning consent for a 1,040 MW/ 2,080 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project is expected to strengthen the resilience of the energy system in northwestern England.Britain's Carlton Power has secured the green light for a GBP 750 million ($963 million) BESS project in greater Manchester, to help balance the grid as more renewables come online. Subject to a final investment decision, construction of the 1,040 MW/ 2,080 MWh BESS project could kick off in the first quarter of 2024 with it slated to enter commercial ...

