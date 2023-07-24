After four years of development, French-Italian carmaker Stellantis, French battery company Saft, and French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) have unveiled the Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS), which integrates the electric charger and inverter functions. It can be used in automotive and stationary storage applications.Stellantis, Saft and CNRS developed a prototype IBIS energy storage battery in a joint corporate and research project in France. The project team intends to make the technology commercially available on Stellantis vehicles before the end of this decade. ...

