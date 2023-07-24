BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Director Declaration
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that David Barron, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, effective as of 1 October 2023.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
24 July 2023
