GAC MOTOR: The Middle East Media Delegation Visits GAC and applauds the Strength of "Technology GAC"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 17th to 21st, "Decode the Technology of GAC, Discover the Beauty of China" -- GAC MOTOR Middle East Tour visited Guangzhou and Xi 'An, the two famous historical cities in China. Journalists from mainstream Middle East media came into GAC, experience the innovative strength of "Technology GAC".

Deep dive into the core of GAC R&D strength and experience the technical charm of GAC products

During the visit, the Middle East media delegation visited GAC Technology Museum, GAC MOTOR, AION and GAC R&D Center, and experience the star models of GAC MOTOR and AION.

The delegation also visited the innovative brain of GAC Group - GAC R&D Center, deep dived into the "nerve center" of GAC Group's R&D to visit the latest achievements of GAC in the construction of its R&D system. At the exclusive interview themed "Decode the technology of GAC", Zhang Fan, Vice President of GAC R&D Center, introduced GAC's global design innovation layout in "Four Cities of Three Countries", as well as the latest "black technologies" released on the 2023 GAC Tech Day themed "Evolving Technology".

During the visit, the delegation conducted in-depth exchanges with representatives from GAC on international business, GAC MOTOR's development in the Middle East, GAC product and technical advantages. Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC International, said: "GAC EMZOOM and EMKOO will meet with consumers in Middle East countries. GAC Jordan will also take the lead to introduce AION Y electric models in this year."

In addition to visiting the GAC headquarter in Guangzhou, the staff from GAC International also took the Middle East media delegation to explore the world cultural heritage of Xi'An and experience China's thousands years of cultural accumulation. Meanwhile, the media delegation also visited GAC MOTOR's 4S store to fully understand GAC's marketing, sales, and service system.

At present, GAC MOTOR has established sales and services system in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Middle East countries. The export in 2022 increased by 29% than that of 2021. From January to June 2023, the export increased by 16% year-on-year, showing a good growth trend. In the future, GAC MOTOR will set off a new trend and create another peak in the Middle East market through rich product matrix and more new model launch.

