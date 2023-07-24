Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT | ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 | Ticker-Symbol: PM6
Frankfurt
28.02.22
20:00 Uhr
5,698 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 16:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results webcast

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results webcast 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results webcast 
24-Jul-2023 / 17:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     24 July 2023

Polymetal International plc Q2 2023 production results webcast

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") will release the Group's Q2 2023 production results on Wednesday, August 9.

The Company postpones the release of Q2 production results to 9 August 2023. Therefore Q2 2023 production results webcast will be held on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, at 12:00 London time (17:00 Astana time).

To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4276845/ D7DCF26439D90AF0B6F48DDDDFF435AC.

Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
         +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan) 
Kirill Kuznetsov

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  259791 
EQS News ID:  1686917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.