Medical Aesthetics Market size worth $ 27.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size By Product, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Medical Aesthetics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.55 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=23849

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Aesthetics Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Market for Medical Aesthetics: Growing Demand and New Opportunities Fuel Market Growth

The demand for aesthetic operations is on the rise due to improvements in medical technology and rising consumer awareness of aesthetic products, which are driving significant growth in the global market for medical aesthetics. A growing field of medicine called medical aesthetics, which focuses on improving visual appearance, offers a variety of procedures for scar removal, wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, hair removal, and other cosmetic concerns.

Overview of the market

Oral and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, plastic surgery, and dermatology are just a few of the specialties that fall under the umbrella of aesthetic medicine. Being an important component of this subject, medical aesthetics focuses on methods and techniques to improve and enhance the look, feel, and shape of the skin, face, and body. The market for medical aesthetics has had impressive growth in recent years, driven by the rise in the number of physicians and surgeons that offer safe and efficient procedures employing cutting-edge medical technology.

Market trends and expectations

Several important aspects are what are driving the medical aesthetics market. The increasing desire for cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatment that is affordable is one of the main reasons. Additionally, there has been a sharp rise in the demand for surgical items, particularly among the working population in different nations, as a result of increased consumer spending on cosmetic medications around the world.

Opportunities and Challenges

Although the medical aesthetics industry is booming, market participants must be aware of potential hazards and side effects associated with medical aesthetic treatments, which could hinder market expansion. Despite these obstacles, there are huge prospects in developing nations like Brazil, Mexico, China, and India. The medical aesthetics market is rapidly growing in these areas due to factors such the rise in adult population, rising disposable incomes, and increased knowledge of aesthetic specialty.

Primary Key Players

The market for medical aesthetics is fiercely competitive, and several major businesses are advancing the sector. Allergan-AbbVie, El.En S.p.A., Anika Therapeutics, Allergan plc, Cutera Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Syneron Medical are notable market participants. These businesses have led the way in terms of strategic growth efforts, product benchmarking, and innovation.

The financial statements, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of major competitors are all covered in market research studies on the Medical Aesthetics Market. These studies provide a thorough resource for investors, decision-makers, and market participants who want to learn more about market dynamics and potential future growth.

The rising demand for cosmetic procedures and improvements in medical technology are expected to fuel the growth of the worldwide medical aesthetics market. Key companies will be crucial in determining the market's trajectory as it grows by seizing new chances in nations with expanding aesthetic treatment demand and rising disposable incomes.

For more information, financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, on the Global Medical Aesthetics Market, please purchase Medical Aesthetics Market report at Verified Market Research.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Medical Aesthetics Market into Product, End User, And Geography.

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

Facial Aesthetic Products



Thread Lift Products



Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners



Laser Resurfacing Devices



Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products



Laser Hair Removal Devices



Tattoo Removal Devices



Breast Implants



Energy-Based Devices



Nail Treatment Laser Devices



Mesotherapy devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

Beauty Centers



Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical S.P.A.s



Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market By Product (Devices, Aesthetic Implants), By Application (Surgical and Non-Surgical), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spas & Beauty Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Aesthetic Implant Market By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Type (Breast Implants, Dental Implants), By Raw Material (Metals, Ceramics), By Geography, And Forecast

Aesthetic Laser Market By Type (Multiplatform Laser Devices, Standalone Laser Devices), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Pigmented lesions And Tattoo Removal), By End-User (Hospitals, Private Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Aesthetic Medicine Market By Product (Surgical Procedures, Non-surgical Procedures), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Beauty Centers & Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics, Home Settings), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 9 Medical Aesthetics Companies defining miracles of beauty across the globe

Visualize Medical Aesthetics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-aesthetics-market-size-worth--27-55-billion-globally-by-2028-at-10-6-cagr-verified-market-research-301883876.html