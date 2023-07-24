Luxury Comes Standard with VinFast: 3 Features VinFast Offers that Other Brands Charge You For

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, 80 percent of Americans consider cost before making the purchase, and it's no secret that hidden costs can quickly turn a dream deal into a financial nightmare. From unexpected maintenance expenses to pricey add-ons, these hidden fees can catch car buyers off guard and strain their budgets. However, in the realm of automotive excellence, VinFast , an emerging automotive manufacturer, has taken a refreshing approach by offering a range of included luxury features standard in its premium electric SUVs.

With VinFast, what you see is truly what you get, as they go above and beyond to provide a comprehensive package of features and services in their electric SUVs, which are rated for 264 miles and boast access to 90% of the charging station network, ensuring hassle-free ownership and a premium driving experience, without the additional charges typically associated with luxury brands.

VinFast Global Chief Executive Officer, Le Thi Thu Thuy, discussed the features that set VinFast apart from competitors, highlighting three premium features that are standard across VinFast vehicles with no additional charge.

ADAS Included

As technology continues to revolutionize the automotive industry, one notable advancement that has gained significant traction is Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With the promise of enhanced safety, convenience, and overall driving experience, ADAS has become a game-changer for modern vehicles.

VinFast prioritizes the safety and convenience of its customers by including ADAS as a standard feature in various vehicles, including some ADAS level 2 features, such as highway and traffic jam assistance, for which competitors commonly charge. This advanced technology provides an extra layer of protection and assistance on the road, along with peace of mind for drivers.

Le Thi Thu Thuy explains, "At VinFast , we believe that safety and luxury can co-exist. That's why ADAS is included in all our vehicles to ensure a safer and more enjoyable driving experience."

Unparalleled Interior and Exterior Design

When it comes to choosing a vehicle, the significance of both interior and exterior design cannot be overstated. The design of a car goes beyond mere aesthetics; it is a reflection of the vehicle's personality, functionality, and the overall experience it offers.

VinFast 's vehicles are a true embodiment of outstanding design and impeccable craftsmanship, boasting exterior styling courtesy of the famous Italian design house, Pininfarina, balanced with an aerodynamic design for optimal performance. While the majority of competitors in this industry charge for similar design enhancements, including a panoramic sunroof for the Plus trim mode and extended ambient lighting options that drivers can control and customize with voice command via Voice Assistant, these features come standard in a VinFast.

VinFast vehicles, all available in eight color options, highlight sleek lines, sporty curves, and finely crafted interiors, designed to provide an exceptional sense of luxury while prioritizing functionality and comfort.

Le Thi Thu Thuy elaborates, "We pay meticulous attention to every detail, both in the exterior and interior, to ensure a superior and aesthetically-pleasing driving experience. We take great pride in our design philosophy, which combines luxury, quality, technology, and comfort to ensure our electric SUVs meet the needs of our customers with style."

Premium Maintenance and Support

VinFast goes above and beyond to provide exceptional maintenance and support to its customers, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience, which includes a warranty of 10 years or 125,000 miles, surpassing industry standards that typically cover up to 8 years or 100,000 miles. While a typical electric vehicle can be expensive with premium add-ons, VinFast makes these features their standards. The brand's comprehensive approach to after-sales service further sets them apart, including 24/7 flexible maintenance, rescue, and repair service.

Le Thi Thu Thuy states, "We believe that exceptional luxury extends beyond the initial purchase. That's why we offer 24/7 support and flexible maintenance options. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the comprehensive support we provide, keeping our customers satisfied at every step of their ownership journey."

From complimentary ADAS and exceptional warranty and service coverage to outstanding design, VinFast continues to redefine the standard of luxury for electric SUVs.

