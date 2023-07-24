Begell House Inc.: Professor Chang-Ying Zhao Honored with William Begell Medal for Excellence in Thermal Science and Engineering

DANBURY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Professor Chang-Ying Zhao, an esteemed faculty member of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has been awarded the prestigious William Begell Medal for Excellence in Thermal Science and Engineering, for his lifetime achievements and extensive contributions to this field. This distinguished accolade will be presented to Professor Zhao during the 17th International Heat Transfer Conference (IHTC-17) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The William Begell Medal, first established in 2010 by the Assembly for International Heat Transfer Conferences (AIHTC), the International Center for Heat and Mass Transfer (ICHMT) and Begell House Inc. Publishers, is awarded every four years at the International Heat Transfer Conference. The Medal's Call for Nominations states it is "bestowed upon an internationally recognized, highly accomplished researcher and leader in fundamentals or applications of thermal sciences and engineering based on the lifetime achievements." The global organizations Assembly for International Heat Transfer Conferences (AIHTC), the International Center for Heat and Mass Transfer (ICHMT), American Society of Thermal and Fluids Engineers (ASTFE), Asian Union of Thermal Science and Engineering (AUTSE), and EUROTHERM each nominate one candidate, and Medal's Award Council chooses the final winner by anonymous vote.

Professor Zhao has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research in thermal engineering for over three decades. Currently, he is the Chair Professor, the Director of Institute of Engineering Thermophysics, and the Dean of China-UK Low Carbon College of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Prof. Zhao's research interests mainly cover micro/nanoscale thermal radiation, heat transfer in porous media and thermal energy storage. He has published over 250 high-quality papers in prestigious journals like the International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer and has been cited more than 15,000 times in total. Since 2014, Elsevier annually recognizes him as one of the Most Cited Chinese Researchers.

Prof. Zhao serves as Director or Board Member for several professional societies, including the International Center for Heat and Mass Transfer (ICHMT), the Asian Union of Thermal Sciences and Engineering (AUTSE), the Heat Transfer Society of China, as well as Board Member of the Nukiyama Memorial Award. Prof. Zhao is also the Editor-in-Chief of Carbon Neutrality, Associate Editor of Thermal Science and Engineering Progress, as well as Editorial Board Member of several other distinguished journals.

The awarding of the William Begell Medal serves as a testament to Professor Zhao's unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions to the field. His innovative research has not only advanced our understanding of thermal science as it relates to engineering but has also paved the way for transformative applications in various industries, including energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

On receiving this prestigious honor, Professor Chang-Ying Zhao expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the support of his colleagues, students, and the university. He reaffirmed his commitment to furthering research and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration to drive innovation in addressing future global energy challenges.

The global academic community joins in congratulating Professor Chang-Ying Zhao on this remarkable achievement and wishes him continued success in the future.

Learn more about the William Begell Medal at https://www.begellhouse.com/begell/

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Meghan Rohrmann

Marketing Manager, Begell House Inc.

meghan@begellhouse.com

+001-203-456-6161

CORRECTION: in a previous release, it was incorrectly stated that the William Begell Medal was awarded to Professor Zhao for his lecture, "Micro/Nanoscale Thermal Radiation". The Medal is awarded for overall lifetime achievements in thermal sciences and is not related to a specific lecture/publication.

ABOUT BEGELL HOUSE INC:

International leading STEM publisher Begell House Inc. has been bringing forefront research and advancements to scientific, technical, and medical communities for over 30 years. As a trusted source of engineering and biomedical research for education, R&D and industrial developments, their extensive collection of peer-reviewed journals, eBooks, databases and conference papers covers mechanical engineering, thermodynamics, energy, materials and environmental sciences, telecommunications, AI/ML computational, applied and biomedical engineering, and cancer research. With a global network of editors, authors, reviewers, and subscribers, Begell House advances scientific understandings on important issues, creates open discussions and possible solutions for researchers, and establishes a bridge between academia and industry.

SOURCE: Begell House Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769897/CORRECTION-FROM-SOURCE-Professor-Chang-Ying-Zhao-Honored-with-William-Begell-Medal-for-Excellence-in-Thermal-Science-and-Engineering