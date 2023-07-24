Anzeige
Raketech Issues Trading Update for the Second Quarter 2023 and Upgrades Guidance for FY 2023

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) Raketech Group Holding p.l.c. (the "Company") today issued preliminary results for the second quarter and revised its guidance for the full year 2023.

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to reach EUR 17.5 million, following a stronger than anticipated development primarily within Sub-affiliation/Network.
  • EBITDA is estimated to increase to approximately EUR 5.4 million for the quarter as a consequence of the strong Sub-affiliation/Network revenues, coupled with continuously solid performance from the previous Casumba acquisition.

As a result, the company has decided to upgrade its full year guidance.

  • Revenues, excluding acquisitions, are expected to amount to EUR 65-70 million, up from EUR 60-65 million.
  • EBITDA is expected to come in between EUR 23-25 million, up from EUR 20-24 million.
  • Free cash flow for the full year is expected to increase to EUR 13-15 million, up from EUR 11-13 million.

The abovementioned figures are estimates and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. Complete information will be reported in connection with Raketech's interim report for the second quarter, which will be published on 17 August 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Mühlbach CEO, oskar.muhlbach@raketech.com
Måns Svalborn, CFO, mans.svalborn@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-07-24 16:45 CEST.

Attachments

Raketech issues trading update for the second quarter 2023 and upgrades guidance for FY 2023

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769902/Raketech-Issues-Trading-Update-for-the-Second-Quarter-2023-and-Upgrades-Guidance-for-FY-2023

