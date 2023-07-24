Islamabad, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - One Homes, a leading UK-based property investment and development company, has made another significant investment in Islamabad's luxury residential market. The group plans to build a mega 1 million square feet residential and hospitality-led development along the Murree Expressway.

One Homes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/174615_deedb65a446199be_001full.jpg

The east of Islamabad, known for its picturesque landscapes, remains a desirable yet untapped frontier. This is set to change due to multi-billion dollar infrastructure investments underway which will unlock the area for controlled development.

Aqib Hassan, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of One Group, outlined the company's strategic acquisition. He stated, "We are thrilled to have made this latest acquisition, which adds over 4,000 units to our development portfolio in Pakistan. At One Homes, we leave no stone unturned in identifying key locations that offer not only a superior lifestyle but also offer significant potential to our portfolio."

Due to mega infrastructure investments under way, the capital's eastern frontier has become the city's latest investment hotspot. The area boasts the landscapes of Murree and infrastructure upgrades will now slash travel distances to the heart of the capital by up to 60%.

When asked about comparing this with the group's other projects, Aqib said, "Every acquisition must excite us more than the last, that's a prerequisite to acquiring.

"Particularly, on this development, the serviced residences model that we're exploring will be a first ever in Pakistan. It's also our biggest prime city development to date, so the scale means we intend to create and deliver something really special."

One Homes recently pre-launched a mega resort-style living concept in DHA Islamabad consisting of 255 apartments and townhouses. Construction at the project is currently underway and scheduled for completion in 2026.

Regarding the investment climate in Pakistan, Aqib said, "We have an unwavering focus on Pakistan backed by a solid understanding of the economic fundamentals. As an experienced international group, we can't be distracted by media sentiments. We understand the opportunity case of Pakistan."

According to official data, land prices in Islamabad have surged by up to 1000% in the past decade, yet despite this remarkable growth, prices in Pakistan remain a fraction of those in comparable markets in the region.

One Homes, part of One Group, is a leading foreign investor in Pakistan. Founded by entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, the group have over $400 Million worth of projects in the country. Recent projects the group have been involved with include One Canal Road, Lahore and One Serene Residences, DHA, Islamabad.

