Meyer Burger plans to start a 2 GW cell factory in Colorado in the fourth quarter of this year.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based heterojunction solar panel maker Meyer Burger AG says it intends to set up a 2 GW solar cell factory in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Meyer Burger plans to start manufacturing at the cell factory in the fourth quarter of this year. The solar cells manufactured in the new plant are intended exclusively for the company's own module production, which is currently being built in Goodyear, in the US state of Arizona. The modules are intended for sale in the North ...

