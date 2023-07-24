Zift Solutions Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Report by Independent Research Firm

ZiftONE Platform earns highest scores possible across 12 criteria including Roadmap and Adoption

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, has been named as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023 report by Forrester Research.





Zift Solutions was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q3 2023 Forrester Wave evaluation, Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. In this evaluation, Zift Solutions' top scores in the Strategy Category were in the Roadmap and Adoption criteria.

In Forrester's evaluation, Zift Solutions received the highest score possible in 12 criteria, including:

Current Offering Category: Business planning and management, Guided partner journey and experience, Continuous partner enablement, Content management, Partner demand management, Lead and opportunity management, Platform governance and security, Partner types, classifications, and values, Personalization and customizations

According to the report, authored by Hannibal Scipio, "Zift Solutions shines with a comprehensive platform for optimal engagement. Launched a few years ago, Zift Solutions' new partner platform has come of age. It has transformed from a product focused on channel programs to an extensible platform for ecosystem partners to deliver excellent customer experiences. With its more recent enhancements, including integration of generative AI technology, such as ChatGPT, and a superior roadmap to deliver increasing self-serviceability, expanded automation, and ecosystem-wide engagement, it is well-positioned for success."

"We believe being named as a leader in this Wave evaluation validates what our customers have been saying about the value that ZiftONE brings to the channel and partner programs," said Lionel Farr, CTO, Zift Solutions. "We remain committed to delivering the most innovative solution in the market, further empowering our customers, and continuing to shape the future of Partner Relationship Management."

The ZiftONE Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform is purpose-built to support a solution provider's entire partner ecosystem while delivering greater efficiencies to the entire organization. It manages the flow from onboarding to enablement, lead generation to marketing, all the way through sales.

A copy of the complete report is available HERE for Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About Zift Solutions

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions is the only Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) tool built as one to work as one. The company's ZiftONE platform manages the flow from onboarding to enablement, lead generation to marketing, all the way through sales. Backed by the most experienced team in the industry, Zift was named the only leader in both Channel Marketing Automation and Partner Relationship Management by a leading independent research firm, as well as a market leader in Partner Management Software and Through-Channel Marketing Software by G2. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.

