Leading UK Engineering Firm, adi Group, Launches Ground-Breaking New Life Sciences Division

MANCHESTER, England, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To directly support the requirements of the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences industry, adi Group, a leading engineering firm based in the UK, has launched its new Life Sciences division.

A multi-disciplinary design, engineering and project management business serving the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry with groundbreaking end-to-end project servicing capabilities, focussing on the creation and management of sophisticated and complex environments to meet cGMP and industry regulatory compliance.

The new division is based in Manchester becoming the second office in the North-West for adi Group, which is headquartered in the West-Midlands. This is an exciting addition to an already largely established engineering firm with various divisions across a wide range of major industries in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Unlike traditional execution models within the sector that focus on speed to market and often neglect after-care for the client, adi Life Sciences prioritises perfect project execution in combination with a deep understanding of the industry alongside the attention to detail to be a partner for the client, not just a faceless service provider.

Utilising cutting-edge digital technology to develop virtual representations of the client's project requirements, allowing them to make concept changes within the virtual world before deciding in real life. Not only does this mitigate risk, but it also provides a shared collaborative environment with real-time yield data where all parties can view and assess progress, and the opportunity to adjust parameters to meet the demands of the project as and when required.

The new division has the capabilities to take the client's project from concept, detail and technical design, to implementation all the way through to the facilities going live for production and beneficial use whilst complying to all regulations.

As with all adi Group divisions, the philosophy remains that there is no project too big or even to complex within the industry for the division to take on.

Darren Lewis, recently appointed managing director and head of the adi Life Sciences division, said: "I'm excited to be leading the new division, which is backed by an elite team of high-quality professionals.

"It was an opportunity to bring a high-performing team of likeminded people to an already established and successful business. The basis of adi Group has always been to provide a service with a multifaceted end-to-end approach, and we want to utilise those values for the new division to become a single point of responsibility for our clients."

Darren, who has 30 years of experience in Pharma D&B, aims to be the partner of choice in the life sciences sector, and deliver sophisticated solutions via efficient and effective designs aligned with the requirements and end goal of the clients.

Further underlining their expertise, Darren's multi-disciplined design and engineering team have vast experience and partnerships working with many pharmaceutical companies delivering a variety of projects over the years. The team all share the same values and ethos, combining passion, innovation, and balance, alongside their technical expertise.

Speaking to Paul Smith, chief operating officer with over 25 years of experience in the industry, he said: "I'm thrilled to see a new team of progressive, technologically advanced experts within life sciences - the potential is enormous."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160025/adi_Group.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-uk-engineering-firm-adi-group-launches-ground-breaking-new-life-sciences-division-301883998.html