Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023

499,255 shares

Euro 1,693,382.31

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At December 31, 2022, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

286,889 shares

Euro 3,442,484.88

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 5,687 2,319,081 21,542,424.71 Sales 5,856 2,106,715 19,792,218.75

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724544404/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys