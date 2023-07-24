Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023
- 499,255 shares
- Euro 1,693,382.31
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At December 31, 2022, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 286,889 shares
- Euro 3,442,484.88
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
5,687
2,319,081
21,542,424.71
Sales
5,856
2,106,715
19,792,218.75
