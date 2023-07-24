Al-Hikmah Tutoring Services, LLC: Al-Hikmah Tutoring Services Announces Groundbreaking Education Guide: The Marvel Education

A Practical Handbook for Educators by Professor Emir Cruz Fernández on Empowering Classroom Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / We are thrilled to announce the release of Marvel Education: A Classroom Management Guide for New Educators and Anyone Serious About Teaching in Urban High Schools by Dr. Emir Cruz Fernández. This highly acclaimed book (launched on July 3) offers practical strategies and insights to empower educators to revolutionize their teaching approaches and create engaging learning environments.

Marvel Education

In addition to the book release, we are excited to announce the availability of the audiobook edition of Marvel Education on Amazon Audible and iTunes. This highly anticipated audiobook provides educators with convenient access to the transformative content of Marvel Education.

Drawing upon Professor Emir Cruz Fernández's 20 years of teaching experience and extensive research, Marvel Education is a comprehensive manual for educators in urban high schools. The book goes beyond traditional teaching methods, offering innovative techniques that foster student engagement, encourage critical thinking, and promote meaningful connections between students and the subject matter.

Through the pages of Marvel Education, educators will discover the power of authentic connections with students, effective classroom management strategies, and the art of creating awe-inspiring learning moments. Dr. Fernández's approach, known as "Marvel Education," incorporates theatrical improvisation, storytelling, Socratic dialogues, introspection, and awe-inspiring moments and experiences that lead students to marvel at something, encourage them to think outside the box, and explore and recognize their potential. This unorthodox method helps teachers manage classroom disruptions and transforms students into curious and responsible individuals.

The strategies outlined in Marvel Education have garnered praise from educators who have already implemented them in their classrooms. Readers have highlighted the book's ability to inspire a love for learning, deepen student engagement, and promote student ownership of the learning process.

As the demand for practical and effective teaching approaches in urban high schools continues to grow, Marvel Education stands out as a valuable resource for educators dedicated to positively impacting their students' lives.

Marvel Education is now available for purchase on major online platforms. To access the audiobook edition on Amazon Audible and iTunes, visit the platforms. Take advantage of this opportunity to revolutionize your teaching approach and make a lasting impact on your students.

About the Author

Dr. Emir Cruz Fernández is the author of the award-winning book Muslims of Spain, Marvel Education, and the much-anticipated The Stoic Educator. He holds a Ph.D. in Spanish Golden Age Literature from the Graduate Center, CUNY. Dr. Cruz Fernández is a professor, actor, public school teacher, and theater director. He has participated in numerous productions ranging from classical Greek theater to experimental, avant-garde, and modern musical theater. With a deep passion for learning, Emir Cruz Fernández has dedicated his life to the arts and the dissemination of knowledge.

