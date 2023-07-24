HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/17/2023
FR0010307819
22 287
91,3102
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/18/2023
FR0010307819
15 000
91,7156
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/18/2023
FR0010307819
5 000
91,7267
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/19/2023
FR0010307819
25 000
90,8581
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/19/2023
FR0010307819
15 000
90,6730
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/21/2023
FR0010307819
25 443
90,3981
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
107 730
90,9769
