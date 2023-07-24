Notifications referring to situation on September 17, 2021, March 10, 2022, November 22, 2022, and April 4, 2023

Threshold crossed: 3% Latest holding: 4.06% (based on April 2023 denominator)

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notifications from FMR LLC on July 19, July 19, July 20 and July 24, 2023 respectively:

1. Summary of the notifications

FMR LLC reported in a first notification dated July 14, 2023, that on September 17, 2021, upon first admission to trading, its holding of voting securities in Azelis Group NV crossed the threshold of 3.00%.

In a second notification dated July 19, 2023, FMR LLC reported that on March 10, 2022, following a disposal of voting securities, its participation crossed downwards the 3% threshold.

In a third notification dated July 20, 2023, FMR LLC reported that on November 22, 2022, following an acquisition of voting securities, its participation crossed the 3% threshold.

In the fourth notification dated July 24, 2023, FMR LLC reported that on April 4, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, the participation of one of its affiliates crossed the 3% threshold on a standalone basis as well.

On April 4, 2023, FMR LLC (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9,491,935 shares with voting rights, representing 4.06% of the total number of shares issued by the company at that time (233,846,153). Today, this participation represents 3.89% taking into account the current total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notifications

2.1 The information mentioned hereafter was identical in all notifications:

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) FMR LLC The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington,

New Castle County, Delaware, 19801.

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

233,846,153

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

FIAM LLC and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC. FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management Research Company LLC. FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC and Fidelity Management Trust Company are controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

2.2. The first transparency notification dated July 14, 2023 included the following specific information:

Reason for the notification

Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Date on which the threshold is crossed

September 17, 2021

Notified Details

Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FMR LLC 0 0,00% FIAM LLC 333.000 0,14% Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 394.750 0,17% Fidelity Management Research Company LLC 5.570.200 2,38% Fidelity Management Trust Company 357.600 0,15% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 773.400 0,33% Subtotal 7.428.950 3,18% TOTAL 7.428.950 0 3,18% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7.428.950 3,18%

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

2.3. The second transparency notification dated July 19, 2023 included the following specific information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Date on which the threshold is crossed

March 10, 2022

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FMR LLC 0 0 0,00% FIAM LLC 333.000 96.385 0,04% Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 394.750 439.176 0,19% Fidelity Management Research Company LLC 5.570.200 5.446.528 2,33% Fidelity Management Trust Company 357.600 138.434 0,06% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 773.400 721.300 0,31% Subtotal 7.428.950 6.841.823 2,93% TOTAL 6.841.823 0 2,93% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 6.841.823 2,93%

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

2.4. The third transparency notification dated July 20, 2023 included the following specific information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Date on which the threshold is crossed

November 22, 2022

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FMR LLC 0 0 0,00% FIAM LLC 96.385 335.277 0,14% Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 439.176 1.037.910 0,44% Fidelity Management Research Company LLC 5.446.528 5.648.195 2,42% Fidelity Management Trust Company 138.434 0 0,00% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 721.300 0 0,00% Subtotal 6.841.823 7.021.382 3,00% TOTAL 7.021.382 0 3,00% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7.021.382 3,00%

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

2.5. The fourth transparency notification dated July 24, 2023 included the following specific information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Date on which the threshold is crossed

April 4, 2023

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FMR LLC 0 0 0,00% FIAM LLC 335.277 359.161 0,15% Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 1.037.910 1.328.464 0,57% Fidelity Management Research Company LLC 5.648.195 7.548.310 3,23% Fidelity Management Trust Company 0 22.200 0,01% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 0 233.800 0,10% Subtotal 7.021.382 9.491.935 4,06% TOTAL 9.491.935 0 4,06% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00% TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 9.491.935 4,06%

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.



3% threshold crossed upwards by a Controlled Undertaking.

3. Further information

The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

