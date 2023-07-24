GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynex Capital, Inc. ("Dynex" or the "Company") (NYSE: DX) reported its second quarter 2023 financial results today. Management will host a call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business outlook. Details to access the call can be found below under "Earnings Conference Call."

Financial Performance Summary

Total economic return of $0.79 per common share, or 5.7% of beginning book value

Book value per common share increased $0.40 to $14.20 as of June 30, 2023

Dividends declared of $0.39 per common share for the second quarter of 2023

Comprehensive income of $0.79 per common share and net income of $0.97 per common share

Purchased $2.2 billion of higher coupon Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") during the second quarter

Average balance of interest-earning assets increased 20% and average balance of to-be-announced ("TBA") securities declined 28% compared to the first quarter

Liquidity in excess of $561.5 million in cash and unencumbered assets as of June 30, 2023

Leverage including TBA securities at cost was 7.7 times shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2023

Management Remarks

"In today's financial markets, knowing and trusting who is managing your money is critically important," said Byron L. Boston, Chief Executive Officer. "We manage our business for the long term, and we are leaning into our experience and discipline to guide Dynex Capital through an unprecedented global environment. Our strong liquidity position gives us the flexibility to act swiftly on potential opportunities as they arise. We remain diligent in managing our balance sheet, and we are positioned to capitalize on the great return opportunities available in this environment."

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($s in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,108 $ 279,028 $ 332,035 Cash collateral posted to counterparties 132,646 114,594 117,842 Mortgage-backed securities (including pledged of $4,441,105, $3,012,970, and $2,810,957, respectively) 5,059,308 3,296,784 3,112,705 Due from counterparties 1,364 115,323 10,348 Derivative assets 174 37,179 7,102 Accrued interest receivable 22,988 17,234 15,260 Other assets, net 9,367 9,716 9,942 Total assets $ 5,525,955 $ 3,869,858 $ 3,605,234 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 4,201,901 $ 2,937,124 $ 2,644,405 Due to counterparties 371,576 24,918 4,159 Derivative liabilities 23,621 - 22,595 Cash collateral posted by counterparties - 27,125 435 Accrued interest payable 33,794 12,806 16,450 Accrued dividends payable 9,440 9,214 9,103 Other liabilities 4,661 3,843 6,759 Total liabilities 4,644,993 3,015,030 2,703,906 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock $ 107,843 $ 107,843 $ 107,843 Common stock 542 539 536 Additional paid-in capital 1,365,484 1,361,000 1,357,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,996 ) (166,553 ) (181,346 ) Accumulated deficit (416,911 ) (448,001 ) (383,219 ) Total shareholders' equity 880,962 854,828 901,328 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,525,955 $ 3,869,858 $ 3,605,234 Preferred stock aggregate liquidation preference $ 111,500 $ 111,500 $ 111,500 Book value per common share $ 14.20 $ 13.80 $ 14.73 Common shares outstanding 54,204,319 53,876,914 53,637,095

Consolidated Comprehensive Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Interest income $ 42,212 $ 30,846 $ 73,058 Interest expense (45,142 ) (31,308 ) (76,450 ) Net interest expense (2,930 ) (462 ) (3,392 ) Realized loss on sales of investments, net (51,601 ) (23,315 ) (74,916 ) Unrealized gain on investments, net 488 57,120 57,609 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 116,012 (67,267 ) 48,745 General and administrative expenses (7,197 ) (7,372 ) (14,569 ) Other operating expense, net (435 ) (426 ) (861 ) Net income (loss) 54,337 (41,722 ) 12,616 Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) (3,847 ) Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 52,414 $ (43,645 ) $ 8,769 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments, net (9,443 ) 14,793 $ 5,350 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (9,443 ) 14,793 5,350 Comprehensive income (loss) to common shareholders $ 42,971 $ (28,852 ) $ 14,119 Net income (loss) per common share-basic $ 0.97 $ (0.81 ) $ 0.16 Net income (loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.96 $ (0.81 ) $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares-basic 54,137 53,824 53,981 Weighted average common shares-diluted 54,585 53,824 54,327 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.78

Results Discussion

The Company's book value per common share increased $0.40 during the second quarter to $14.20 as of June 30, 2023. Higher interest rates resulted in gains of $170.0 million from the Company's interest rate hedges, primarily its 5-year U.S. Treasury futures, which offset the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio. Though spreads on higher coupon assets widened considerably during the second quarter, the impact on the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was muted by tighter spreads on its lower coupon assets. The increase in the fair value of the Company's interest rate hedges, net of its investments, was $55.5 million, making it the primary component of the Company's comprehensive income to common shareholders of $43.0 million. The Company continues to maintain its focus on protecting book value through disciplined risk management while its net interest earnings continue to be impacted by increasing borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve continues efforts to tame inflation by raising the U.S. Federal Funds Rate.

The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's financial position during the second quarter of 2023:

($s in thousands except per share data) Net Changes

in Fair Value Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Common Book

Value

Rollforward Per

Common

Share (1) Balance as of March 31, 2023 (1) $ 743,328 $ 13.80 Net interest expense $ (2,930 ) General & administrative and other operating expenses (7,632 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) Changes in fair value: MBS and loans $ (60,556 ) TBAs (53,996 ) U.S. Treasury futures 171,219 Options on U.S. Treasury futures (1,211 ) Total net change in fair value 55,456 Total comprehensive income to common shareholders 42,971 0.79 Capital transactions: Net proceeds from stock issuance (2) 4,487 - Common dividends declared (21,324 ) (0.39 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 (1) $ 769,462 $ 14.20

(1) Amounts represent total shareholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of the Company's preferred stock of $111,500. (2) Net proceeds from common stock issuances include $3.5 million from at-the-market (:ATM") issuances and $0.9 million from amortization of share-based compensation.

The following table provides detail on the Company's MBS investments, including TBA securities as of June 30, 2023:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Par Value Fair Value % of Portfolio Par Value Fair Value % of Portfolio 30-year fixed rate RMBS: 2.0% coupon $ 738,366 $ 607,450 8.5 % $ 1,051,974 $ 875,432 12.5 % 2.5% coupon 634,256 542,554 7.6 % 649,246 564,171 8.0 % 4.0% coupon 368,367 348,785 4.9 % 319,350 308,733 4.4 % 4.5% coupon 1,117,339 1,078,938 15.0 % 909,477 896,708 12.8 % 5.0% coupon 1,554,427 1,528,286 21.3 % 321,515 321,846 4.6 % 5.5% coupon 647,735 647,024 9.0 % - - - % TBA 4.0% 357,000 337,357 4.7 % 547,000 522,915 7.5 % TBA 4.5% 440,000 422,881 5.9 % 460,000 450,441 6.4 % TBA 5.0% 1,102,000 1,079,702 15.0 % 2,345,000 2,337,560 33.3 % TBA 5.5% 277,000 275,701 3.8 % 400,000 404,000 5.8 % Total Agency RMBS $ 7,236,490 $ 6,868,678 95.7 % $ 7,003,562 $ 6,681,806 95.3 % Agency CMBS $ 121,931 $ 115,136 1.6 % $ 125,220 $ 119,474 1.7 % Agency CMBS IO (1) 150,328 2.1 % (1) 161,446 2.3 % Non-Agency CMBS IO (1) 40,689 0.6 % (1) 48,838 0.7 % Non-Agency RMBS 173 118 - % 191 136 - % Total $ 7,358,593 $ 7,174,949 100.0 % $ 7,128,973 $ 7,011,700 100.0 % (1) CMBS IO do not have underlying par values.

As of June 30, 2023, over 95% of the Company's investments were comprised of Agency RMBS, including TBA securities and less than 5% are Agency CMBS, Agency CMBS IO, and non-Agency CMBS IO. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company purchased $2.2 billion of higher coupon Agency RMBS and reduced its holdings of TBA securities and lower coupon Agency RMBS.

The following table provides detail on the Company's repurchase agreement borrowings outstanding as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Remaining Term to Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to

Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to

Maturity ($s in thousands) Less than 30 days $ 1,069,565 5.27 % 50 $ 1,288,034 4.96 % 35 30 to 90 days 2,039,943 5.24 % 130 1,254,958 4.88 % 78 91 to 180 days 1,092,393 5.30 % 175 394,132 4.95 % 183 Total $ 4,201,901 5.26 % 122 $ 2,937,124 4.92 % 73

The following table provides information about the performance of the Company's MBS (including TBA securities) and repurchase agreement financing for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ($s in thousands) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/ Cost of

Funds (3)(4) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/

Cost of

Funds (3)(4) Agency RMBS $ 34,699 $ 3,931,617 3.53 % $ 23,526 $ 3,204,610 2.94 % Agency CMBS 960 123,843 3.06 % 884 128,625 2.80 % CMBS IO(5) 2,241 211,398 4.41 % 2,542 230,033 4.04 % Non-Agency MBS and other 32 2,479 4.93 % 40 2,700 4.98 % 37,932 4,269,337 3.56 % 26,992 3,565,968 3.00 % Cash equivalents 4,280 3,854 Total interest income $ 42,212 $ 30,846 Repurchase agreement financing (45,142 ) 3,447,406 (5.18 )% (31,308 ) 2,713,481 (4.62 )% Net interest expense/net interest spread $ (2,930 ) (1.62 )% $ (462 ) (1.62 )%

(1) Average balance for assets is calculated as a simple average of the daily amortized cost and excludes securities pending settlement if applicable. (2) Average balance for liabilities is calculated as a simple average of the daily borrowings outstanding during the period. (3) Effective yield is calculated by dividing interest income by the average balance of asset type outstanding during the reporting period. Unscheduled adjustments to premium/discount amortization/accretion, such as for prepayment compensation, are not annualized in this calculation. (4) Cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense by the total average balance of borrowings outstanding during the period with an assumption of 360 days in a year. (5) CMBS IO ("Interest only") includes Agency and non-Agency issued securities.

Hedging Portfolio

As of June 30, 2023, the Company held short positions of $4.0 billion notional in 10-year U.S. Treasury futures and $0.9 billion notional in 5-year U.S. Treasury futures. Comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2023 included gains of $170.0 million, net of realized losses of $(95.7) million from interest rate hedges. Realized gains and losses on interest rate hedges are recognized in GAAP net income in the same reporting period in which the derivative instrument matures or is terminated by the Company, but are not included in the Company's earnings available for distribution ("EAD"), a non-GAAP measure, during any reporting period. On a tax basis, realized gains and losses on derivative instruments designated for tax purposes as interest rate hedges are amortized into the Company's REIT taxable income over the original periods hedged by those derivatives. The benefit expected to be recognized in taxable income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is estimated to be $38.8 million, or $0.72 per average common share outstanding. The Company's remaining estimated net deferred tax hedge gains from its interest rate hedging portfolio was $649.7 million as of June 30, 2023. These hedge gains will be part of the Company's future distribution requirements along with net interest income and other ordinary gains and losses in future periods.

The table below provides the projected amortization of the Company's net deferred tax hedge gains that may be recognized as taxable income over the periods indicated given conditions known as of June 30, 2023; however, uncertainty inherent in the forward interest rate curve makes future realized gains and losses difficult to estimate, and as such, these projections are subject to change for any given period.

Projected Period of Recognition for Remaining Hedge Gains, Net June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Third quarter 2023 $ 17,970 Fourth quarter 2023 18,096 Fiscal year 2024 74,607 Fiscal year 2025 and thereafter 539,070 $ 649,743

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance, management considers book value per common share, total economic return to common shareholders, and other operating results presented in accordance with GAAP as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include the following: EAD to common shareholders, adjusted net interest income and the related metric adjusted net interest spread. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors because they are viewed by management as a measure of the investment portfolio's return based on the effective yield of its investments, net of financing costs and, with respect to EAD, net of other normal recurring operating income and expenses. Drop income generated by TBA dollar roll positions, which is included in "gain (loss) on derivatives instruments, net" on the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income, is included in these non-GAAP financial measures because management views drop income as the economic equivalent of net interest income (interest income less implied financing cost) on the underlying Agency security from trade date to settlement date.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP earnings and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs because they may not be calculated in the same manner. Furthermore, though EAD is one of several factors management considers in determining the appropriate level of distributions to common shareholders, it should not be utilized in isolation, and it is not an accurate indication of the Company's REIT taxable income nor its distribution requirements in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Comprehensive income (loss) to common shareholders $ 42,971 $ (28,852 ) Less: Change in fair value of investments, net (1) 60,556 (48,599 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (2) (118,164 ) 68,725 EAD to common shareholders $ (14,637 ) $ (8,726 ) Weighted average common shares 54,137 53,824 EAD per common share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.16 ) Net interest expense $ (2,930 ) $ (462 ) TBA drop income (3) (2,152 ) 1,457 Adjusted net interest (expense) income $ (5,082 ) $ 995 General and administrative expenses (7,197 ) (7,372 ) Other operating expense, net (435 ) (426 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) EAD to common shareholders $ (14,637 ) $ (8,726 ) Net interest spread (1.62 )% (1.62 )% Impact from TBA drop income (4) 0.45 % 0.87 % Adjusted net interest spread (1.17 )% (0.75 )%

(1) Amount includes realized and unrealized gains and losses from the Company's MBS and other investments. (2) Amount includes unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and realized gains and losses on terminated derivatives and excludes TBA drop income. (3) TBA drop income is calculated by multiplying the notional amount of the TBA dollar roll positions by the difference in price between two TBA securities with the same terms but different settlement dates. (4) The Company estimates TBA implied net interest spread to be (0.36)% and 0.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

