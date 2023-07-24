Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

Net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share

Core net income (1) of $7.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share (1)

Net interest income of $ 19.4 million, a decrease of $ 114,000 from the prior quarter

Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.73% , down 34 basis points from the prior quarter

NIM of 3.74% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("NIM - FTE") (1)

Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.60% ; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 18.15% ; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (1) of 20.01%

Core ROAA (1) of 1.29% ; and core ROATCE (1) of 16.13%

Efficiency ratio of 51.00%

Linked-quarter loan growth was 17.4% annualized

Linked-quarter total deposit growth was 30.1% annualized and 20.7% annualized, net of brokered deposits

Repurchased $405,000 of common stock, representing 19,202 shares at an average price of $21.07 during the quarter

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

CEO Commentary Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, "Our team continued to identify attractive lending opportunities and build deposits across our footprint, prudently growing and delivering strong earnings while maintaining our unwavering focus on risk management and excellent credit quality.''



"Our total loans grew 4.3% from the prior quarter and 20.0% from the second quarter of 2022. We more than funded our loan growth with an increase in our core deposits as we continued to expand our customer base. Meanwhile, our non-performing loans as a percentage of the overall portfolio totaled just 0.06%, down from both the first quarter and a year earlier. We continue to build upon the momentum we generated over the past several years across some of the most economically resilient markets in the South.''



"While our funding costs rose during the quarter alongside higher interest rates, impacting our net interest margin, we have robust liquidity and capital levels that give Southern States the financial strength to drive ongoing growth. We are well-positioned to cultivate new business through superior customer service, giving gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2023 vs. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 2,091,998 $ 1,947,957 $ 1,710,022 7.4 % 22.3 % Net interest income $ 19,432 $ 19,546 $ 16,365 (0.6) % 18.7 % Net interest margin 3.73 % 4.07 % 3.84 % (34) bps (11) bps

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million, a decrease of 0.6% from $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates paid on deposits, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 18.7%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in costs of deposits and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth in interest-earning assets year over year.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.73%, compared to 4.07% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 3.84%. The decrease was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated cost on interest-bearing liabilities at a faster pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2023 vs. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 456 $ 450 $ 480 1.3 % (5.0) %

Swap fees 173 (4 ) 21 (4425.0 % 723.8 % SBA/USDA fees 66 134 93 (50.7) % (29.0) % Mortgage origination fees 188 100 213 88.0 % (11.7) % Net gain (loss) on securities (45 ) 514 (42 ) (108.8) % 7.1 % Other operating income 6,024 592 639 917.6 % 842.7 % Total noninterest income $ 6,862 $ 1,786 $ 1,404 284.2 % 388.7 %

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.9 million, an increase of 284.2% from $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter included $5.1 million in employee retention credits ("ERC") and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 388.7% from $1.4 million. The second quarter of 2023 included $5.1 million in ERC and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.

Noninterest Expense Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2023 vs. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,863 $ 6,311 $ 5,982 24.6 % 31.4 % Equipment and occupancy expenses 694 683 719 1.6 % (3.5) % Data processing fees 646 593 570 8.9 % 13.3 % Regulatory assessments 180 342 262 (47.4) % (31.3) % Other operating expenses 4,049 2,229 2,119 81.7 % 91.1 % Total noninterest expenses $ 13,432 $ 10,158 $ 9,652 32.2 % 39.2 %

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, an increase of 32.2% from $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 39.2% from $9.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.





Loans and Credit Quality

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2023 vs. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans 1,722,278 1,650,929 1,435,089 4.3 % 20.0 % Unearned income (5,766 ) (5,614 ) (4,884 ) 2.7 % 18.1 % Loans, net of unearned income ("Loans") $ 1,716,512 $ 1,645,315 $ 1,430,205 4.3 % 20.0 % Average loans, net of unearned ("Average loans") $ 1,676,816 $ 1,609,564 $ 1,359,320 4.2 % 23.4 % Nonperforming loans ("NPL") $ 1,010 $ 1,646 $ 3,550 (38.6) % (71.5) % Provision for credit losses $ 1,557 $ 1,181 $ 1,304 31.8 % 19.4 % Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 21,385 $ 19,855 $ 16,807 7.7 % 27.2 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 27 $ 197 $ (11 ) (86.3) % (345.5) % NPL to gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.00 % ACL to loans 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.18 % (1) Ratio is annualized.

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up $71.2 million from March 31, 2023 and up $286.3 million from June 30, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, and $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022. The $636,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan that was paid-off. The $2.5 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status, two loans that were charged-off and one loan that was paid-off.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and modest loan growth for the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans and 2117.33% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 1206.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million at June 30, 2023.

Deposits Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2023 vs. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 449,433 $ 433,832 $ 512,598 3.6 % (12.3) % Interest-bearing deposits 1,474,478 1,355,659 1,132,348 8.8 % 30.2 % Total deposits $ 1,923,911 $ 1,789,491 $ 1,644,946 7.5 % 17.0 % Uninsured deposits $ 553,084 $ 567,709 $ 660,115 (2.6) % (16.2) % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 28.75 % 31.72 % 40.13 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 23.36 % 24.24 % 31.16 %

Total deposits were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022. The $134.4 million increase in total deposits in the second quarter was due to an increase of $118.8 million in interest-bearing deposits and by a $15.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $49.1 million in brokered deposits.

Capital June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.70 % 11.82 % 8.89 % 12.19 % 8.78 % 10.97 % Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio 9.11 % 12.37 % 9.00 % 12.34 % 8.92 % 11.14 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.11 % 12.37 % 9.00 % 12.34 % 8.92 % 11.14 % Total capital ratio 14.42 % 13.47 % 14.41 % 13.38 % 12.58 % 12.09 %

As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders' equity was $197.2 million, up from $189.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase of $7.6 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information Lynn Joyce Kevin Dobbs (205) 820-8065 (310) 622-8245 ljoyce@ssbank.bank ssbankir@finprofiles.com

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Results of Operations Interest income $ 32,185 $ 28,699 $ 17,752 $ 60,884 $ 33,624 Interest expense 12,753 9,153 1,387 21,906 2,605 Net interest income 19,432 19,546 16,365 38,978 31,019 Provision for credit losses 1,557 1,181 1,304 2,738 2,004 Net interest income after provision 17,875 18,365 15,061 36,240 29,015 Noninterest income 6,862 1,786 1,404 8,648 2,737 Noninterest expense 13,432 10,158 9,652 23,590 18,942 Income tax expense 2,549 2,322 1,590 4,871 3,030 Net income $ 8,756 $ 7,671 $ 5,223 $ 16,427 $ 9,780 Core net income(1) $ 7,058 $ 7,280 $ 5,255 $ 14,339 $ 10,086 Share and Per Share Data Shares issued and outstanding 8,738,814 8,723,763 8,691,620 8,738,814 8,691,620 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,763,635 8,762,450 8,740,295 8,763,046 8,818,327 Diluted 8,950,847 9,044,490 8,894,577 9,001,600 8,960,565 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.87 $ 0.60 $ 1.87 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 1.82 $ 1.09 Core - diluted(1) $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.59 $ 1.59 $ 1.13 Book value per share $ 22.57 $ 21.74 $ 19.32 $ 22.57 $ 19.32 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.52 $ 19.68 $ 17.23 $ 20.52 $ 17.23 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Performance and Financial Ratios ROAA 1.60 % 1.51 % 1.15 % 1.56 % 1.09 % ROAE 18.15 % 16.67 % 12.32 % 17.43 % 11.36 % Core ROAA(1) 1.29 % 1.44 % 1.16 % 1.36 % 1.13 % ROATCE(2) 20.01 % 18.45 % 13.80 % 19.25 % 12.70 % Core ROATCE(1) 16.13 % 17.51 % 13.89 % 16.80 % 13.10 % NIM 3.73 % 4.07 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.69 % NIM - FTE(2) 3.74 % 4.09 % 3.86 % 3.90 % 3.70 % Net interest spread 2.86 % 3.33 % 3.67 % 3.08 % 3.53 % Yield on loans 6.61 % 6.38 % 4.80 % 6.50 % 4.74 % Yield on interest-earning assets 6.17 % 5.97 % 4.16 % 6.08 % 4.00 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.31 % 2.64 % 0.49 % 3.00 % 0.47 % Cost of funds(2) 2.58 % 2.01 % 0.34 % 2.31 % 0.33 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.12 % 2.42 % 0.34 % 2.79 % 0.34 % Cost of total deposits 2.38 % 1.81 % 0.23 % 2.11 % 0.23 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 23.36 % 24.24 % 31.16 % 23.36 % 31.16 % Core deposits to total deposits 86.43 % 88.57 % 94.86 % 86.43 % 94.86 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 28.75 % 31.72 % 40.13 % 28.75 % 40.13 % Total loans to total deposits 89.22 % 91.94 % 86.95 % 89.22 % 86.95 % Efficiency ratio 51.00 % 48.79 % 54.19 % 50.02 % 55.45 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 49.96 % 48.79 % 54.19 % 49.38 % 55.45 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Financial Condition (ending) Total loans $ 1,716,512 $ 1,645,315 $ 1,430,205 $ 1,716,512 $ 1,430,205 Total securities 182,717 183,197 171,411 182,717 171,411 Total assets 2,277,803 2,135,622 1,902,495 2,277,803 1,902,495 Total noninterest bearing deposits 449,433 433,832 512,598 449,433 512,598 Total core deposits(1) 1,662,855 1,584,915 1,560,390 1,662,855 1,560,390 Total deposits 1,923,911 1,789,491 1,644,946 1,923,911 1,644,946 Total borrowings 131,472 131,372 72,013 131,472 72,013 Total liabilities 2,080,554 1,945,959 1,734,548 2,080,554 1,734,548 Total shareholders' equity 197,249 189,663 167,947 197,249 167,947 Financial Condition (average) Total loans $ 1,676,816 $ 1,609,564 $ 1,359,320 $ 1,643,376 $ 1,319,090 Total securities 196,731 192,348 178,527 194,552 170,151 Total other interest-earning assets 218,451 146,045 172,175 182,447 207,990 Total interest-bearing assets 2,091,998 1,947,957 1,710,022 2,020,375 1,697,231 Total assets 2,200,843 2,057,005 1,821,437 2,129,328 1,804,321 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 438,987 438,735 502,728 438,862 508,560 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,412,047 1,300,632 1,059,362 1,356,648 1,041,728 Total deposits 1,851,034 1,739,367 1,562,090 1,795,510 1,550,288 Total borrowings 131,411 104,901 72,066 118,229 65,506 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,543,458 1,405,533 1,131,428 1,474,877 1,107,234 Total shareholders' equity 193,516 186,639 170,038 190,096 173,621 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 1,010 $ 1,646 $ 3,550 $ 1,010 $ 3,550 Other real estate owned ("OREO") $ 2,870 $ 2,930 $ 2,930 $ 2,870 $ 2,930 Nonperforming assets ("NPA") $ 3,880 $ 4,576 $ 6,480 $ 3,880 $ 6,480 Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2) 0.01 % 0.05 % - % 0.03 % 0.01 % Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.31 % ACL to loans 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.18 % ACL to gross loans 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.17 % ACL to NPL 2117.33 % 1206.26 % 473.44 % 2117.33 % 473.44 % NPL to loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.06 % 0.25 % NPL to gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.06 % 0.25 % NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.45 % 0.22 % 0.45 % NPA to total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.34 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.66 % 8.88 % 8.83 % 8.66 % 8.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 7.94 % 8.11 % 7.95 % 7.94 % 7.95 % Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.70 % 8.89 % 8.78 % 8.70 % 8.78 % Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 9.11 % 9.00 % 8.92 % 9.11 % 8.92 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.11 % 9.00 % 8.92 % 9.11 % 8.92 % Total capital ratio 14.42 % 14.41 % 12.58 % 14.42 % 12.58 %

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.

(2) Ratio is annualized.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,299 $ 17,245 $ 15,260 $ 22,167 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 159,818 99,541 90,198 95,156 Federal funds sold 84,812 76,010 63,041 73,024 Total cash and cash equivalents 265,929 192,796 168,499 190,347 Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,075 163,550 155,544 151,749 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,642 19,647 19,652 19,662 Other equity securities, at fair value 3,762 3,806 4,444 6,958 Restricted equity securities, at cost 3,862 3,862 3,134 2,825 Loans held for sale 1,589 2,376 1,047 2,709 Loans, net of unearned income 1,716,512 1,645,315 1,587,164 1,430,205 Less allowance for credit losses 21,385 19,855 20,156 16,807 Loans, net 1,695,127 1,625,460 1,567,008 1,413,398 Premises and equipment, net 26,957 27,098 27,345 28,467 Accrued interest receivable 7,372 7,077 6,963 4,839 Bank owned life insurance 29,521 29,350 29,186 29,509 Annuities 15,359 15,489 15,478 15,540 Foreclosed assets 2,870 2,930 2,930 2,930 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,062 1,144 1,226 1,368 Other assets 24,814 24,175 25,886 15,332 Total assets $ 2,277,803 $ 2,135,622 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,902,495 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 449,433 $ 433,832 $ 460,977 $ 512,598 Interest-bearing 1,474,478 1,355,659 1,259,766 1,132,348 Total deposits 1,923,911 1,789,491 1,720,743 1,644,946 Other borrowings (13 ) (16 ) (19 ) - FHLB advances 45,000 45,000 31,000 25,000 Subordinated notes 86,485 86,388 86,314 47,013 Accrued interest payable 1,063 844 584 88 Other liabilities 24,108 24,252 24,863 17,501 Total liabilities 2,080,554 1,945,959 1,863,485 1,734,548 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 43,830 43,798 43,714 43,458 Capital surplus 77,101 77,053 76,785 75,597 Retained earnings 88,603 80,642 73,764 58,039 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,799 ) (9,846 ) (11,048 ) (8,439 ) Unvested restricted stock (709 ) (965 ) (477 ) (708 ) Vested restricted stock units (777 ) (1,019 ) (1,019 ) - Total stockholders' equity 197,249 189,663 181,719 167,947 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,277,803 $ 2,135,622 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,902,495

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 27,630 $ 25,335 $ 16,265 $ 52,965 $ 31,031 Taxable securities 1,641 1,383 788 3,024 1,407 Nontaxable securities 228 291 309 519 608 Other interest and dividends 2,686 1,690 390 4,376 578 Total interest income 32,185 28,699 17,752 60,884 33,624 Interest expense: Deposits 10,998 7,768 889 18,766 1,762 Other borrowings 1,755 1,385 498 3,140 843 Total interest expense 12,753 9,153 1,387 21,906 2,605 Net interest income 19,432 19,546 16,365 38,978 31,019 Provision for credit losses 1,557 1,181 1,304 2,738 2,004 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,875 18,365 15,061 36,240 29,015 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 456 450 480 906 925 Swap fees 173 (4 ) 21 169 36 SBA/USDA fees 66 134 93 200 481 Mortgage origination fees 188 100 213 288 499 Net gain (loss) on securities (45 ) 514 (42 ) 469 (403 ) Other operating income 6,024 592 639 6,616 1,199 Total noninterest income 6,862 1,786 1,404 8,648 2,737 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,863 6,311 5,982 14,174 11,707 Equipment and occupancy expenses 694 683 719 1,377 1,424 Data processing fees 646 593 570 1,239 1,134 Regulatory assessments 180 342 262 522 525 Other operating expenses 4,049 2,229 2,119 6,278 4,152 Total noninterest expenses 13,432 10,158 9,652 23,590 18,942 Income before income taxes 11,305 9,993 6,813 21,298 12,810 Income tax expense 2,549 2,322 1,590 4,871 3,030 Net income $ 8,756 $ 7,671 $ 5,223 $ 16,427 $ 9,780 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.87 $ 0.60 $ 1.87 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 1.82 $ 1.09

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,676,816 $ 27,630 6.61 % $ 1,609,564 $ 25,335 6.38 % $ 1,359,320 $ 16,265 4.80 % Taxable securities 151,107 1,641 4.36 % 139,516 1,383 4.02 % 121,677 788 2.60 % Nontaxable securities 45,624 228 2.00 % 52,832 291 2.24 % 56,850 309 2.18 % Other interest-earnings assets 218,451 2,686 4.93 % 146,045 1,690 4.69 % 172,175 390 0.91 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,091,998 $ 32,185 6.17 % $ 1,947,957 $ 28,699 5.97 % $ 1,710,022 $ 17,752 4.16 % Allowance for credit losses (20,154 ) (20,493 ) (15,815 ) Noninterest-earning assets 128,999 129,541 127,230 Total Assets $ 2,200,843 $ 2,057,005 $ 1,821,437 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 92,245 20 0.09 % 93,951 20 0.08 % 114,743 27 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 845,742 6,872 3.26 % 806,001 5,040 2.54 % 735,845 625 0.34 % Time deposits 474,060 4,106 3.47 % 400,680 2,708 2.74 % 208,774 237 0.46 % FHLB advances 45,000 529 4.72 % 18,578 159 3.47 % 25,000 21 0.33 % Other borrowings 86,411 1,226 5.69 % 86,323 1,226 5.76 % 47,066 477 4.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,543,458 $ 12,753 3.31 % $ 1,405,533 $ 9,153 2.64 % $ 1,131,428 $ 1,387 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,987 $ 438,735 $ 502,728 Other liabilities 24,882 26,098 17,243 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 463,869 464,833 519,971 Stockholders' Equity 193,516 186,639 170,038 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,200,843 $ 2,057,005 $ 1,821,437 Net interest income $ 19,432 $ 19,546 $ 16,365 Net interest spread(2) 2.86 % 3.33 % 3.67 % Net interest margin(3) 3.73 % 4.07 % 3.84 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.74 % 4.09 % 3.86 % Cost of funds(6) 2.58 % 2.01 % 0.34 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.12 % 2.42 % 0.34 % Cost of total deposits 2.38 % 1.81 % 0.23 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.

(5) Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,643,376 $ 52,965 6.50 % $ 1,319,090 $ 31,031 4.74 % Taxable securities 145,344 3,024 4.20 % 114,289 1,407 2.48 % Nontaxable securities 49,208 519 2.13 % 55,862 608 2.19 % Other interest-earnings assets 182,447 4,376 4.84 % 207,990 578 0.56 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,020,375 $ 60,884 6.08 % $ 1,697,231 $ 33,624 4.00 % Allowance for credit losses (20,315 ) (15,430 ) Noninterest-earning assets 129,268 122,520 Total Assets $ 2,129,328 $ 1,804,321 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 93,093 40 0.09 % 112,874 53 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 825,982 11,911 2.91 % 705,841 1,217 0.35 % Time deposits 437,573 6,815 3.14 % 223,013 492 0.45 % FHLB advances 31,862 688 4.35 % 25,472 43 0.34 % Other borrowings 86,367 2,452 5.73 % 40,034 800 4.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,474,877 $ 21,906 3.00 % $ 1,107,234 $ 2,605 0.47 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,862 $ 508,560 Other liabilities 25,493 14,906 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,355 $ 523,466 Stockholders' Equity 190,096 173,621 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,129,328 $ 1,804,321 Net interest income $ 38,978 $ 31,019 Net interest spread(2) 3.08 % 3.53 % Net interest margin(3) 3.89 % 3.69 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.90 % 3.70 % Cost of funds(6) 2.31 % 0.33 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.79 % 0.34 % Cost of total deposits 2.11 % 0.23 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.

(5) Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Amount % of Amount % of Amount % of Amount % of Real estate mortgages: Construction and $ 228,236 13.3 % $ 227,560 13.8 % $ 255,736 16.1 % $ 185,164 12.9 % Residential 214,897 12.5 % 196,923 11.9 % 167,891 10.5 % 153,275 10.7 % Commercial 1,011,815 58.7 % 948,251 57.5 % 904,872 56.8 % 867,815 60.4 % Commercial and industrial 259,195 15.0 % 270,825 16.4 % 256,553 16.1 % 219,284 15.3 % Consumer and other 8,135 0.5 % 7,370 0.4 % 7,655 0.5 % 9,551 0.7 % Gross loans 1,722,278 100.0 % 1,650,929 100.0 % 1,592,707 100.0 % 1,435,089 100.0 % Unearned income (5,766 ) (5,614 ) (5,543 ) (4,884 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,716,512 1,645,315 1,587,164 1,430,205 Allowance for credit losses (21,385 ) (19,855 ) (20,156 ) (16,807 ) Loans, net $ 1,695,127 $ 1,625,460 $ 1,567,008 $ 1,413,398

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 449,433 23.3 % $ 433,833 24.2 % $ 460,977 26.8 % $ 512,598 31.2 % Interest-bearing transaction 922,835 48.0 % 877,166 49.0 % 837,127 48.6 % 836,230 50.8 % Savings 41,574 2.2 % 47,742 2.7 % 49,235 2.9 % 67,583 4.1 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 438,228 22.8 % 366,271 20.5 % 307,145 17.8 % 188,682 11.5 % Time deposits, over $250,000 71,841 3.7 % 64,479 3.6 % 66,259 3.9 % 39,853 2.4 % Total deposits $ 1,923,911 100.0 % $ 1,789,491 100.0 % $ 1,720,743 100.0 % $ 1,644,946 100.0 %

Nonperfoming Assets (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,010 $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,550 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,010 1,646 2,245 3,550 OREO 2,870 2,930 2,930 2,930 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,880 $ 4,576 $ 5,175 $ 6,480 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(1) 724 805 832 676 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,328 1,272 1,292 1,323 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,052 $ 2,077 $ 2,124 $ 1,999 Allowance for credit losses $ 21,385 $ 19,855 $ 20,156 $ 16,807 Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,716,512 $ 1,645,315 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,430,205 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,722,278 $ 1,650,929 $ 1,592,707 $ 1,435,089 Total assets $ 2,277,803 $ 2,135,622 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,902,495 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 2117.33 % 1206.26 % 897.82 % 473.44 % Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.34 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ 33 $ 64 $ 67 $ 73 Residential Mortgages 297 267 565 563 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 671 1,263 1,278 2,135 Commercial & Industrial 9 51 312 768 Consumer and other - 1 23 11 Total $ 1,010 $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,550

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30, 2022 Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,676,816 $ 1,609,564 $ 1,359,320 $ 1,643,376 $ 1,319,090 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,716,512 $ 1,645,315 $ 1,430,205 $ 1,716,512 $ 1,430,205 Gross loans $ 1,722,278 $ 1,650,929 $ 1,435,089 $ 1,722,278 $ 1,435,089 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 19,855 $ 20,156 $ 15,492 $ 20,156 $ 14,844 Impact of adoption of ASC 326 $ - $ (1,285 ) $ - $ (1,285 ) $ - Charge-offs: Construction and development - - 7 - 66 Residential - - - - 7 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial 44 218 - 262 - Consumer and other - 6 1 6 7 Total charge-offs 44 224 8 268 80 Recoveries: Construction and development - - - - - Residential 17 11 18 28 35 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial - 14 - 14 - Consumer and other - 2 1 2 4 Total recoveries 17 27 19 44 39 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 27 $ 197 $ (11 ) $ 224 $ 41 Provision for credit losses $ 1,557 $ 1,181 $ 1,304 $ 2,738 $ 2,004 Balance at end of the period $ 21,385 $ 19,855 $ 16,807 $ 21,385 $ 16,807 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,285 $ - $ - $ - $ - Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - 1,285 - 1,285 - Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 210 - - 210 - Balance at the end of the period $ 1,495 $ 1,285 $ - $ 1,495 $ - Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.18 % Allowance to gross loans 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.01 % 0.05 % - % 0.03 % 0.01 % Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.31 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net income $ 8,756 $ 7,671 $ 5,223 $ 16,427 $ 9,780 Add: One-time retirement related expenses 1,571 - - 1,571 - Add: Professional fees related to ERC 1,243 - - 1,243 - Add: Net OREO gains 7 - - 7 - Less: Employee retention related revenue 5,100 - - 5,100 - Less: Gain (loss) on securities (45 ) 514 (42 ) 469 (403 ) Less: Tax effect (536 ) (123 ) 10 (660 ) 97 Core net income $ 7,058 $ 7,280 $ 5,255 $ 14,339 $ 10,086 Average assets $ 2,200,843 $ 2,057,005 $ 1,821,437 $ 2,129,328 $ 1,804,321 Core return on average assets 1.29 % 1.44 % 1.16 % 1.36 % 1.13 % Net income $ 8,756 $ 7,671 $ 5,223 $ 16,427 $ 9,780 Add: One-time retirement related expenses 1,571 - - 1,571 - Add: Professional fees related to ERC 1,243 - - 1,243 - Add: Net OREO gains 7 - - 7 - Add: Provision 1,557 1,181 1,304 2,738 2,004 Less: Employee retention related revenue 5,100 - - 5,100 - Less: Gain (loss) on securities (45 ) 514 (42 ) 469 (403 ) Add: Income taxes 2,549 2,322 1,590 4,871 3,030 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 10,628 $ 10,660 $ 8,159 $ 21,288 $ 15,217 Average assets $ 2,200,843 $ 2,057,005 $ 1,821,437 $ 2,129,328 $ 1,804,321 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.94 % 2.10 % 1.80 % 2.02 % 1.70 % Net interest income $ 19,432 $ 19,546 $ 16,365 $ 38,978 $ 31,019 Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 65 85 83 143 161 Net interest income - FTE $ 19,497 $ 19,631 $ 16,448 $ 39,121 $ 31,180 Net interest margin 3.73 % 4.07 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.69 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.74 % 4.09 % 3.86 % 3.90 % 3.70 % Total stockholders' equity $ 197,249 $ 189,663 $ 167,947 $ 197,249 $ 167,947 Less: Intangible assets 17,924 18,006 18,230 17,924 18,230 Tangible common equity $ 179,325 $ 171,657 $ 149,717 $ 179,325 $ 149,717 (1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Core net income $ 7,058 $ 7,280 $ 5,255 $ 14,339 $ 10,086 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,950,847 9,044,490 8,894,577 9,001,600 8,960,565 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.59 $ 1.59 $ 1.13 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 8,738,814 8,723,763 8,691,620 8,738,814 8,691,620 Tangible book value per share $ 20.52 $ 19.68 $ 17.23 $ 20.52 $ 17.23 Total assets at end of period $ 2,277,803 $ 2,135,622 $ 1,902,495 $ 2,277,803 $ 1,902,495 Less: Intangible assets 17,924 18,006 18,230 17,924 18,230 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,259,879 $ 2,117,616 $ 1,884,265 $ 2,259,879 $ 1,884,265 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.94 % 8.11 % 7.95 % 7.94 % 7.95 % Total average shareholders equity $ 193,516 $ 186,639 $ 170,038 $ 190,096 $ 173,621 Less: Average intangible assets 17,974 18,055 18,270 18,014 18,304 Average tangible common equity $ 175,542 $ 168,584 $ 151,768 $ 172,082 $ 155,317 Net income to common shareholders $ 8,756 $ 7,671 $ 5,223 $ 16,427 $ 9,780 Return on average tangible common equity 20.01 % 18.45 % 13.80 % 19.25 % 12.70 % Average tangible common equity $ 175,542 $ 168,584 $ 151,768 $ 172,082 $ 155,317 Core net income $ 7,058 $ 7,280 $ 5,255 $ 14,339 $ 10,086 Core return on average tangible common equity 16.13 % 17.51 % 13.89 % 16.80 % 13.10 % Net interest income $ 19,432 $ 19,546 $ 16,365 $ 38,978 $ 31,019 Add: Noninterest income 6,862 1,786 1,404 8,648 2,737 Less: Employee retention related revenue 5,100 - - 5,100 - Less: Gain (loss) on securities (45 ) 514 (42 ) 469 (403 ) Operating revenue $ 21,239 $ 20,818 $ 17,811 $ 42,057 $ 34,159 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 13,432 $ 10,158 $ 9,652 $ 23,590 $ 18,942 Less: One-time retirement related expenses 1,571 - - 1,571 - Less: Professional fees related to ERC 1,243 - - 1,243 - Less: Net OREO gains 7 - - 7 - Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,611 $ 10,158 $ 9,652 $ 20,769 $ 18,942 Core efficiency ratio 49.96 % 48.79 % 54.19 % 49.38 % 55.45 %



