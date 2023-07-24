Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights
- Net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share
- Core net income(1) of $7.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share(1)
- Net interest income of $19.4 million, a decrease of $114,000 from the prior quarter
- Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.73%, down 34 basis points from the prior quarter
- NIM of 3.74% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("NIM - FTE")(1)
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.60%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 18.15%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) of 20.01%
- Core ROAA(1) of 1.29%; and core ROATCE(1) of 16.13%
- Efficiency ratio of 51.00%
- Linked-quarter loan growth was 17.4% annualized
- Linked-quarter total deposit growth was 30.1% annualized and 20.7% annualized, net of brokered deposits
- Repurchased $405,000 of common stock, representing 19,202 shares at an average price of $21.07 during the quarter
ANNISTON, Ala., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").
|CEO Commentary
|Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, "Our team continued to identify attractive lending opportunities and build deposits across our footprint, prudently growing and delivering strong earnings while maintaining our unwavering focus on risk management and excellent credit quality.''
|"Our total loans grew 4.3% from the prior quarter and 20.0% from the second quarter of 2022. We more than funded our loan growth with an increase in our core deposits as we continued to expand our customer base. Meanwhile, our non-performing loans as a percentage of the overall portfolio totaled just 0.06%, down from both the first quarter and a year earlier. We continue to build upon the momentum we generated over the past several years across some of the most economically resilient markets in the South.''
|"While our funding costs rose during the quarter alongside higher interest rates, impacting our net interest margin, we have robust liquidity and capital levels that give Southern States the financial strength to drive ongoing growth. We are well-positioned to cultivate new business through superior customer service, giving gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."
|Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|Three Months Ended
|% Change June 30, 2023 vs.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|2,091,998
|$
|1,947,957
|$
|1,710,022
|7.4
|%
|22.3
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|19,432
|$
|19,546
|$
|16,365
|(0.6)
|%
|18.7
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.73
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.84
|%
|(34)
|bps
|(11)
|bps
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million, a decrease of 0.6% from $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates paid on deposits, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 18.7%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in costs of deposits and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth in interest-earning assets year over year.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.73%, compared to 4.07% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in yield on interest-earning assets.
Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 3.84%. The decrease was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated cost on interest-bearing liabilities at a faster pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.
|Noninterest Income
|Three Months Ended
|% Change June 30, 2023 vs.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|456
|$
|450
|$
|480
|1.3
|%
|(5.0)
|%
|Swap fees
|173
|(4
|)
|21
|(4425.0
|%
|723.8
|%
|SBA/USDA fees
|66
|134
|93
|(50.7)
|%
|(29.0)
|%
|Mortgage origination fees
|188
|100
|213
|88.0
|%
|(11.7)
|%
|Net gain (loss) on securities
|(45
|)
|514
|(42
|)
|(108.8)
|%
|7.1
|%
|Other operating income
|6,024
|592
|639
|917.6
|%
|842.7
|%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|6,862
|$
|1,786
|$
|1,404
|284.2
|%
|388.7
|%
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.9 million, an increase of 284.2% from $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter included $5.1 million in employee retention credits ("ERC") and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.
Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 388.7% from $1.4 million. The second quarter of 2023 included $5.1 million in ERC and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.
|Noninterest Expense
|Three Months Ended
|% Change June 30, 2023 vs.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|7,863
|$
|6,311
|$
|5,982
|24.6
|%
|31.4
|%
|Equipment and occupancy expenses
|694
|683
|719
|1.6
|%
|(3.5)
|%
|Data processing fees
|646
|593
|570
|8.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|Regulatory assessments
|180
|342
|262
|(47.4)
|%
|(31.3)
|%
|Other operating expenses
|4,049
|2,229
|2,119
|81.7
|%
|91.1
|%
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|13,432
|$
|10,158
|$
|9,652
|32.2
|%
|39.2
|%
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, an increase of 32.2% from $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.
Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 39.2% from $9.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.
|Loans and Credit Quality
|Three Months Ended
|% Change June 30, 2023 vs.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans
|1,722,278
|1,650,929
|1,435,089
|4.3
|%
|20.0
|%
|Unearned income
|(5,766
|)
|(5,614
|)
|(4,884
|)
|2.7
|%
|18.1
|%
|Loans, net of unearned income ("Loans")
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,645,315
|$
|1,430,205
|4.3
|%
|20.0
|%
|Average loans, net of unearned ("Average loans")
|$
|1,676,816
|$
|1,609,564
|$
|1,359,320
|4.2
|%
|23.4
|%
|Nonperforming loans ("NPL")
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,646
|$
|3,550
|(38.6)
|%
|(71.5)
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|1,557
|$
|1,181
|$
|1,304
|31.8
|%
|19.4
|%
|Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
|$
|21,385
|$
|19,855
|$
|16,807
|7.7
|%
|27.2
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|27
|$
|197
|$
|(11
|)
|(86.3)
|%
|(345.5)
|%
|NPL to gross loans
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
|0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.00
|%
|ACL to loans
|1.25
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.18
|%
Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up $71.2 million from March 31, 2023 and up $286.3 million from June 30, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.
Nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, and $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022. The $636,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan that was paid-off. The $2.5 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status, two loans that were charged-off and one loan that was paid-off.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and modest loan growth for the quarter.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.
The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans and 2117.33% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 1206.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million at June 30, 2023.
|Deposits
|Three Months Ended
|% Change June 30, 2023 vs.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|449,433
|$
|433,832
|$
|512,598
|3.6
|%
|(12.3)
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,474,478
|1,355,659
|1,132,348
|8.8
|%
|30.2
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,923,911
|$
|1,789,491
|$
|1,644,946
|7.5
|%
|17.0
|%
|Uninsured deposits
|$
|553,084
|$
|567,709
|$
|660,115
|(2.6)
|%
|(16.2)
|%
|Uninsured deposits to total deposits
|28.75
|%
|31.72
|%
|40.13
|%
|Noninterest deposits to total deposits
|23.36
|%
|24.24
|%
|31.16
|%
Total deposits were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022. The $134.4 million increase in total deposits in the second quarter was due to an increase of $118.8 million in interest-bearing deposits and by a $15.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $49.1 million in brokered deposits.
|Capital
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Company
|Bank
|Company
|Bank
|Company
|Bank
|Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets
|8.70
|%
|11.82
|%
|8.89
|%
|12.19
|%
|8.78
|%
|10.97
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio
|9.11
|%
|12.37
|%
|9.00
|%
|12.34
|%
|8.92
|%
|11.14
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|9.11
|%
|12.37
|%
|9.00
|%
|12.34
|%
|8.92
|%
|11.14
|%
|Total capital ratio
|14.42
|%
|13.47
|%
|14.41
|%
|13.38
|%
|12.58
|%
|12.09
|%
As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders' equity was $197.2 million, up from $189.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase of $7.6 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.
|About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.
|Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Results of Operations
|Interest income
|$
|32,185
|$
|28,699
|$
|17,752
|$
|60,884
|$
|33,624
|Interest expense
|12,753
|9,153
|1,387
|21,906
|2,605
|Net interest income
|19,432
|19,546
|16,365
|38,978
|31,019
|Provision for credit losses
|1,557
|1,181
|1,304
|2,738
|2,004
|Net interest income after provision
|17,875
|18,365
|15,061
|36,240
|29,015
|Noninterest income
|6,862
|1,786
|1,404
|8,648
|2,737
|Noninterest expense
|13,432
|10,158
|9,652
|23,590
|18,942
|Income tax expense
|2,549
|2,322
|1,590
|4,871
|3,030
|Net income
|$
|8,756
|$
|7,671
|$
|5,223
|$
|16,427
|$
|9,780
|Core net income(1)
|$
|7,058
|$
|7,280
|$
|5,255
|$
|14,339
|$
|10,086
|Share and Per Share Data
|Shares issued and outstanding
|8,738,814
|8,723,763
|8,691,620
|8,738,814
|8,691,620
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,763,635
|8,762,450
|8,740,295
|8,763,046
|8,818,327
|Diluted
|8,950,847
|9,044,490
|8,894,577
|9,001,600
|8,960,565
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.11
|Diluted
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.09
|Core - diluted(1)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.13
|Book value per share
|$
|22.57
|$
|21.74
|$
|19.32
|$
|22.57
|$
|19.32
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|20.52
|$
|19.68
|$
|17.23
|$
|20.52
|$
|17.23
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|Performance and Financial Ratios
|ROAA
|1.60
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.09
|%
|ROAE
|18.15
|%
|16.67
|%
|12.32
|%
|17.43
|%
|11.36
|%
|Core ROAA(1)
|1.29
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.13
|%
|ROATCE(2)
|20.01
|%
|18.45
|%
|13.80
|%
|19.25
|%
|12.70
|%
|Core ROATCE(1)
|16.13
|%
|17.51
|%
|13.89
|%
|16.80
|%
|13.10
|%
|NIM
|3.73
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.69
|%
|NIM - FTE(2)
|3.74
|%
|4.09
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.70
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.86
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.53
|%
|Yield on loans
|6.61
|%
|6.38
|%
|4.80
|%
|6.50
|%
|4.74
|%
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|6.17
|%
|5.97
|%
|4.16
|%
|6.08
|%
|4.00
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|3.31
|%
|2.64
|%
|0.49
|%
|3.00
|%
|0.47
|%
|Cost of funds(2)
|2.58
|%
|2.01
|%
|0.34
|%
|2.31
|%
|0.33
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|3.12
|%
|2.42
|%
|0.34
|%
|2.79
|%
|0.34
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|2.38
|%
|1.81
|%
|0.23
|%
|2.11
|%
|0.23
|%
|Noninterest deposits to total deposits
|23.36
|%
|24.24
|%
|31.16
|%
|23.36
|%
|31.16
|%
|Core deposits to total deposits
|86.43
|%
|88.57
|%
|94.86
|%
|86.43
|%
|94.86
|%
|Uninsured deposits to total deposits
|28.75
|%
|31.72
|%
|40.13
|%
|28.75
|%
|40.13
|%
|Total loans to total deposits
|89.22
|%
|91.94
|%
|86.95
|%
|89.22
|%
|86.95
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|51.00
|%
|48.79
|%
|54.19
|%
|50.02
|%
|55.45
|%
|Core efficiency ratio(1)
|49.96
|%
|48.79
|%
|54.19
|%
|49.38
|%
|55.45
|%
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Financial Condition (ending)
|Total loans
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,645,315
|$
|1,430,205
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,430,205
|Total securities
|182,717
|183,197
|171,411
|182,717
|171,411
|Total assets
|2,277,803
|2,135,622
|1,902,495
|2,277,803
|1,902,495
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
|449,433
|433,832
|512,598
|449,433
|512,598
|Total core deposits(1)
|1,662,855
|1,584,915
|1,560,390
|1,662,855
|1,560,390
|Total deposits
|1,923,911
|1,789,491
|1,644,946
|1,923,911
|1,644,946
|Total borrowings
|131,472
|131,372
|72,013
|131,472
|72,013
|Total liabilities
|2,080,554
|1,945,959
|1,734,548
|2,080,554
|1,734,548
|Total shareholders' equity
|197,249
|189,663
|167,947
|197,249
|167,947
|Financial Condition (average)
|Total loans
|$
|1,676,816
|$
|1,609,564
|$
|1,359,320
|$
|1,643,376
|$
|1,319,090
|Total securities
|196,731
|192,348
|178,527
|194,552
|170,151
|Total other interest-earning assets
|218,451
|146,045
|172,175
|182,447
|207,990
|Total interest-bearing assets
|2,091,998
|1,947,957
|1,710,022
|2,020,375
|1,697,231
|Total assets
|2,200,843
|2,057,005
|1,821,437
|2,129,328
|1,804,321
|Total noninterest-bearing deposits
|438,987
|438,735
|502,728
|438,862
|508,560
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,412,047
|1,300,632
|1,059,362
|1,356,648
|1,041,728
|Total deposits
|1,851,034
|1,739,367
|1,562,090
|1,795,510
|1,550,288
|Total borrowings
|131,411
|104,901
|72,066
|118,229
|65,506
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,543,458
|1,405,533
|1,131,428
|1,474,877
|1,107,234
|Total shareholders' equity
|193,516
|186,639
|170,038
|190,096
|173,621
|Asset Quality
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,646
|$
|3,550
|$
|1,010
|$
|3,550
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|$
|2,870
|$
|2,930
|$
|2,930
|$
|2,870
|$
|2,930
|Nonperforming assets ("NPA")
|$
|3,880
|$
|4,576
|$
|6,480
|$
|3,880
|$
|6,480
|Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2)
|0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|-
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)
|0.37
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.31
|%
|ACL to loans
|1.25
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.18
|%
|ACL to gross loans
|1.24
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.17
|%
|ACL to NPL
|2117.33
|%
|1206.26
|%
|473.44
|%
|2117.33
|%
|473.44
|%
|NPL to loans
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.25
|%
|NPL to gross loans
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.25
|%
|NPA to gross loans and OREO
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.45
|%
|NPA to total assets
|0.17
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.34
|%
|Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|8.66
|%
|8.88
|%
|8.83
|%
|8.66
|%
|8.83
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)
|7.94
|%
|8.11
|%
|7.95
|%
|7.94
|%
|7.95
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets
|8.70
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.78
|%
|8.70
|%
|8.78
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|CET1 capital ratio
|9.11
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.92
|%
|9.11
|%
|8.92
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|9.11
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.92
|%
|9.11
|%
|8.92
|%
|Total capital ratio
|14.42
|%
|14.41
|%
|12.58
|%
|14.42
|%
|12.58
|%
(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,299
|$
|17,245
|$
|15,260
|$
|22,167
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|159,818
|99,541
|90,198
|95,156
|Federal funds sold
|84,812
|76,010
|63,041
|73,024
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|265,929
|192,796
|168,499
|190,347
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|163,075
|163,550
|155,544
|151,749
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|19,642
|19,647
|19,652
|19,662
|Other equity securities, at fair value
|3,762
|3,806
|4,444
|6,958
|Restricted equity securities, at cost
|3,862
|3,862
|3,134
|2,825
|Loans held for sale
|1,589
|2,376
|1,047
|2,709
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,716,512
|1,645,315
|1,587,164
|1,430,205
|Less allowance for credit losses
|21,385
|19,855
|20,156
|16,807
|Loans, net
|1,695,127
|1,625,460
|1,567,008
|1,413,398
|Premises and equipment, net
|26,957
|27,098
|27,345
|28,467
|Accrued interest receivable
|7,372
|7,077
|6,963
|4,839
|Bank owned life insurance
|29,521
|29,350
|29,186
|29,509
|Annuities
|15,359
|15,489
|15,478
|15,540
|Foreclosed assets
|2,870
|2,930
|2,930
|2,930
|Goodwill
|16,862
|16,862
|16,862
|16,862
|Core deposit intangible
|1,062
|1,144
|1,226
|1,368
|Other assets
|24,814
|24,175
|25,886
|15,332
|Total assets
|$
|2,277,803
|$
|2,135,622
|$
|2,045,204
|$
|1,902,495
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|449,433
|$
|433,832
|$
|460,977
|$
|512,598
|Interest-bearing
|1,474,478
|1,355,659
|1,259,766
|1,132,348
|Total deposits
|1,923,911
|1,789,491
|1,720,743
|1,644,946
|Other borrowings
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
|(19
|)
|-
|FHLB advances
|45,000
|45,000
|31,000
|25,000
|Subordinated notes
|86,485
|86,388
|86,314
|47,013
|Accrued interest payable
|1,063
|844
|584
|88
|Other liabilities
|24,108
|24,252
|24,863
|17,501
|Total liabilities
|2,080,554
|1,945,959
|1,863,485
|1,734,548
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|43,830
|43,798
|43,714
|43,458
|Capital surplus
|77,101
|77,053
|76,785
|75,597
|Retained earnings
|88,603
|80,642
|73,764
|58,039
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,799
|)
|(9,846
|)
|(11,048
|)
|(8,439
|)
|Unvested restricted stock
|(709
|)
|(965
|)
|(477
|)
|(708
|)
|Vested restricted stock units
|(777
|)
|(1,019
|)
|(1,019
|)
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|197,249
|189,663
|181,719
|167,947
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,277,803
|$
|2,135,622
|$
|2,045,204
|$
|1,902,495
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|27,630
|$
|25,335
|$
|16,265
|$
|52,965
|$
|31,031
|Taxable securities
|1,641
|1,383
|788
|3,024
|1,407
|Nontaxable securities
|228
|291
|309
|519
|608
|Other interest and dividends
|2,686
|1,690
|390
|4,376
|578
|Total interest income
|32,185
|28,699
|17,752
|60,884
|33,624
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|10,998
|7,768
|889
|18,766
|1,762
|Other borrowings
|1,755
|1,385
|498
|3,140
|843
|Total interest expense
|12,753
|9,153
|1,387
|21,906
|2,605
|Net interest income
|19,432
|19,546
|16,365
|38,978
|31,019
|Provision for credit losses
|1,557
|1,181
|1,304
|2,738
|2,004
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|17,875
|18,365
|15,061
|36,240
|29,015
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|456
|450
|480
|906
|925
|Swap fees
|173
|(4
|)
|21
|169
|36
|SBA/USDA fees
|66
|134
|93
|200
|481
|Mortgage origination fees
|188
|100
|213
|288
|499
|Net gain (loss) on securities
|(45
|)
|514
|(42
|)
|469
|(403
|)
|Other operating income
|6,024
|592
|639
|6,616
|1,199
|Total noninterest income
|6,862
|1,786
|1,404
|8,648
|2,737
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,863
|6,311
|5,982
|14,174
|11,707
|Equipment and occupancy expenses
|694
|683
|719
|1,377
|1,424
|Data processing fees
|646
|593
|570
|1,239
|1,134
|Regulatory assessments
|180
|342
|262
|522
|525
|Other operating expenses
|4,049
|2,229
|2,119
|6,278
|4,152
|Total noninterest expenses
|13,432
|10,158
|9,652
|23,590
|18,942
|Income before income taxes
|11,305
|9,993
|6,813
|21,298
|12,810
|Income tax expense
|2,549
|2,322
|1,590
|4,871
|3,030
|Net income
|$
|8,756
|$
|7,671
|$
|5,223
|$
|16,427
|$
|9,780
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.11
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.09
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,676,816
|$
|27,630
|6.61
|%
|$
|1,609,564
|$
|25,335
|6.38
|%
|$
|1,359,320
|$
|16,265
|4.80
|%
|Taxable securities
|151,107
|1,641
|4.36
|%
|139,516
|1,383
|4.02
|%
|121,677
|788
|2.60
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|45,624
|228
|2.00
|%
|52,832
|291
|2.24
|%
|56,850
|309
|2.18
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|218,451
|2,686
|4.93
|%
|146,045
|1,690
|4.69
|%
|172,175
|390
|0.91
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|2,091,998
|$
|32,185
|6.17
|%
|$
|1,947,957
|$
|28,699
|5.97
|%
|$
|1,710,022
|$
|17,752
|4.16
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,154
|)
|(20,493
|)
|(15,815
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|128,999
|129,541
|127,230
|Total Assets
|$
|2,200,843
|$
|2,057,005
|$
|1,821,437
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|92,245
|20
|0.09
|%
|93,951
|20
|0.08
|%
|114,743
|27
|0.09
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|845,742
|6,872
|3.26
|%
|806,001
|5,040
|2.54
|%
|735,845
|625
|0.34
|%
|Time deposits
|474,060
|4,106
|3.47
|%
|400,680
|2,708
|2.74
|%
|208,774
|237
|0.46
|%
|FHLB advances
|45,000
|529
|4.72
|%
|18,578
|159
|3.47
|%
|25,000
|21
|0.33
|%
|Other borrowings
|86,411
|1,226
|5.69
|%
|86,323
|1,226
|5.76
|%
|47,066
|477
|4.07
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,543,458
|$
|12,753
|3.31
|%
|$
|1,405,533
|$
|9,153
|2.64
|%
|$
|1,131,428
|$
|1,387
|0.49
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|438,987
|$
|438,735
|$
|502,728
|Other liabilities
|24,882
|26,098
|17,243
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|463,869
|464,833
|519,971
|Stockholders' Equity
|193,516
|186,639
|170,038
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,200,843
|$
|2,057,005
|$
|1,821,437
|Net interest income
|$
|19,432
|$
|19,546
|$
|16,365
|Net interest spread(2)
|2.86
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.67
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.73
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.84
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)
|3.74
|%
|4.09
|%
|3.86
|%
|Cost of funds(6)
|2.58
|%
|2.01
|%
|0.34
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|3.12
|%
|2.42
|%
|0.34
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|2.38
|%
|1.81
|%
|0.23
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,643,376
|$
|52,965
|6.50
|%
|$
|1,319,090
|$
|31,031
|4.74
|%
|Taxable securities
|145,344
|3,024
|4.20
|%
|114,289
|1,407
|2.48
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|49,208
|519
|2.13
|%
|55,862
|608
|2.19
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|182,447
|4,376
|4.84
|%
|207,990
|578
|0.56
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|2,020,375
|$
|60,884
|6.08
|%
|$
|1,697,231
|$
|33,624
|4.00
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,315
|)
|(15,430
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|129,268
|122,520
|Total Assets
|$
|2,129,328
|$
|1,804,321
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|93,093
|40
|0.09
|%
|112,874
|53
|0.09
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|825,982
|11,911
|2.91
|%
|705,841
|1,217
|0.35
|%
|Time deposits
|437,573
|6,815
|3.14
|%
|223,013
|492
|0.45
|%
|FHLB advances
|31,862
|688
|4.35
|%
|25,472
|43
|0.34
|%
|Other borrowings
|86,367
|2,452
|5.73
|%
|40,034
|800
|4.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,474,877
|$
|21,906
|3.00
|%
|$
|1,107,234
|$
|2,605
|0.47
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|438,862
|$
|508,560
|Other liabilities
|25,493
|14,906
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|$
|464,355
|$
|523,466
|Stockholders' Equity
|190,096
|173,621
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,129,328
|$
|1,804,321
|Net interest income
|$
|38,978
|$
|31,019
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.08
|%
|3.53
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.89
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)
|3.90
|%
|3.70
|%
|Cost of funds(6)
|2.31
|%
|0.33
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.79
|%
|0.34
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|2.11
|%
|0.23
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Amount
|% of
|Amount
|% of
|Amount
|% of
|Amount
|% of
|Real estate mortgages:
|Construction and
|$
|228,236
|13.3
|%
|$
|227,560
|13.8
|%
|$
|255,736
|16.1
|%
|$
|185,164
|12.9
|%
|Residential
|214,897
|12.5
|%
|196,923
|11.9
|%
|167,891
|10.5
|%
|153,275
|10.7
|%
|Commercial
|1,011,815
|58.7
|%
|948,251
|57.5
|%
|904,872
|56.8
|%
|867,815
|60.4
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|259,195
|15.0
|%
|270,825
|16.4
|%
|256,553
|16.1
|%
|219,284
|15.3
|%
|Consumer and other
|8,135
|0.5
|%
|7,370
|0.4
|%
|7,655
|0.5
|%
|9,551
|0.7
|%
|Gross loans
|1,722,278
|100.0
|%
|1,650,929
|100.0
|%
|1,592,707
|100.0
|%
|1,435,089
|100.0
|%
|Unearned income
|(5,766
|)
|(5,614
|)
|(5,543
|)
|(4,884
|)
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,716,512
|1,645,315
|1,587,164
|1,430,205
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,385
|)
|(19,855
|)
|(20,156
|)
|(16,807
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|1,695,127
|$
|1,625,460
|$
|1,567,008
|$
|1,413,398
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Amount
|% of total
|Amount
|% of total
|Amount
|% of total
|Amount
|% of total
|Noninterest-bearing transaction
|$
|449,433
|23.3
|%
|$
|433,833
|24.2
|%
|$
|460,977
|26.8
|%
|$
|512,598
|31.2
|%
|Interest-bearing transaction
|922,835
|48.0
|%
|877,166
|49.0
|%
|837,127
|48.6
|%
|836,230
|50.8
|%
|Savings
|41,574
|2.2
|%
|47,742
|2.7
|%
|49,235
|2.9
|%
|67,583
|4.1
|%
|Time deposits, $250,000 and under
|438,228
|22.8
|%
|366,271
|20.5
|%
|307,145
|17.8
|%
|188,682
|11.5
|%
|Time deposits, over $250,000
|71,841
|3.7
|%
|64,479
|3.6
|%
|66,259
|3.9
|%
|39,853
|2.4
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,923,911
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,789,491
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,720,743
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,644,946
|100.0
|%
|Nonperfoming Assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,646
|$
|2,245
|$
|3,550
|Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|1,010
|1,646
|2,245
|3,550
|OREO
|2,870
|2,930
|2,930
|2,930
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|3,880
|$
|4,576
|$
|5,175
|$
|6,480
|Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(1)
|724
|805
|832
|676
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
|1,328
|1,272
|1,292
|1,323
|Total troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|2,052
|$
|2,077
|$
|2,124
|$
|1,999
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|21,385
|$
|19,855
|$
|20,156
|$
|16,807
|Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,645,315
|$
|1,587,164
|$
|1,430,205
|Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
|$
|1,722,278
|$
|1,650,929
|$
|1,592,707
|$
|1,435,089
|Total assets
|$
|2,277,803
|$
|2,135,622
|$
|2,045,204
|$
|1,902,495
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|2117.33
|%
|1206.26
|%
|897.82
|%
|473.44
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.25
|%
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.06
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.25
|%
|Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.45
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.17
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.34
|%
|Nonaccrual loans by category:
|Real estate mortgages:
|Construction & Development
|$
|33
|$
|64
|$
|67
|$
|73
|Residential Mortgages
|297
|267
|565
|563
|Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
|671
|1,263
|1,278
|2,135
|Commercial & Industrial
|9
|51
|312
|768
|Consumer and other
|-
|1
|23
|11
|Total
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,646
|$
|2,245
|$
|3,550
(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,676,816
|$
|1,609,564
|$
|1,359,320
|$
|1,643,376
|$
|1,319,090
|Loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,645,315
|$
|1,430,205
|$
|1,716,512
|$
|1,430,205
|Gross loans
|$
|1,722,278
|$
|1,650,929
|$
|1,435,089
|$
|1,722,278
|$
|1,435,089
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
|$
|19,855
|$
|20,156
|$
|15,492
|$
|20,156
|$
|14,844
|Impact of adoption of ASC 326
|$
|-
|$
|(1,285
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(1,285
|)
|$
|-
|Charge-offs:
|Construction and development
|-
|-
|7
|-
|66
|Residential
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|44
|218
|-
|262
|-
|Consumer and other
|-
|6
|1
|6
|7
|Total charge-offs
|44
|224
|8
|268
|80
|Recoveries:
|Construction and development
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential
|17
|11
|18
|28
|35
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|14
|-
|14
|-
|Consumer and other
|-
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Total recoveries
|17
|27
|19
|44
|39
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|27
|$
|197
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|224
|$
|41
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|1,557
|$
|1,181
|$
|1,304
|$
|2,738
|$
|2,004
|Balance at end of the period
|$
|21,385
|$
|19,855
|$
|16,807
|$
|21,385
|$
|16,807
|Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period
|$
|1,285
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Impact of adoption of ASC 326
|-
|1,285
|-
|1,285
|-
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|210
|-
|-
|210
|-
|Balance at the end of the period
|$
|1,495
|$
|1,285
|$
|-
|$
|1,495
|$
|-
|Allowance to loans, net of unearned income
|1.25
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.18
|%
|Allowance to gross loans
|1.24
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.17
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)
|0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|-
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)
|0.37
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.31
|%
(1) Ratio is annualized.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Net income
|$
|8,756
|$
|7,671
|$
|5,223
|$
|16,427
|$
|9,780
|Add: One-time retirement related expenses
|1,571
|-
|-
|1,571
|-
|Add: Professional fees related to ERC
|1,243
|-
|-
|1,243
|-
|Add: Net OREO gains
|7
|-
|-
|7
|-
|Less: Employee retention related revenue
|5,100
|-
|-
|5,100
|-
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(45
|)
|514
|(42
|)
|469
|(403
|)
|Less: Tax effect
|(536
|)
|(123
|)
|10
|(660
|)
|97
|Core net income
|$
|7,058
|$
|7,280
|$
|5,255
|$
|14,339
|$
|10,086
|Average assets
|$
|2,200,843
|$
|2,057,005
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|2,129,328
|$
|1,804,321
|Core return on average assets
|1.29
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.13
|%
|Net income
|$
|8,756
|$
|7,671
|$
|5,223
|$
|16,427
|$
|9,780
|Add: One-time retirement related expenses
|1,571
|-
|-
|1,571
|-
|Add: Professional fees related to ERC
|1,243
|-
|-
|1,243
|-
|Add: Net OREO gains
|7
|-
|-
|7
|-
|Add: Provision
|1,557
|1,181
|1,304
|2,738
|2,004
|Less: Employee retention related revenue
|5,100
|-
|-
|5,100
|-
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(45
|)
|514
|(42
|)
|469
|(403
|)
|Add: Income taxes
|2,549
|2,322
|1,590
|4,871
|3,030
|Pretax pre-provision core net income
|$
|10,628
|$
|10,660
|$
|8,159
|$
|21,288
|$
|15,217
|Average assets
|$
|2,200,843
|$
|2,057,005
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|2,129,328
|$
|1,804,321
|Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
|1.94
|%
|2.10
|%
|1.80
|%
|2.02
|%
|1.70
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|19,432
|$
|19,546
|$
|16,365
|$
|38,978
|$
|31,019
|Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)
|65
|85
|83
|143
|161
|Net interest income - FTE
|$
|19,497
|$
|19,631
|$
|16,448
|$
|39,121
|$
|31,180
|Net interest margin
|3.73
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.69
|%
|Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE
|3.74
|%
|4.09
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.70
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|197,249
|$
|189,663
|$
|167,947
|$
|197,249
|$
|167,947
|Less: Intangible assets
|17,924
|18,006
|18,230
|17,924
|18,230
|Tangible common equity
|$
|179,325
|$
|171,657
|$
|149,717
|$
|179,325
|$
|149,717
|(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Core net income
|$
|7,058
|$
|7,280
|$
|5,255
|$
|14,339
|$
|10,086
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|8,950,847
|9,044,490
|8,894,577
|9,001,600
|8,960,565
|Diluted core earnings per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.13
|Common shares outstanding at year or period end
|8,738,814
|8,723,763
|8,691,620
|8,738,814
|8,691,620
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|20.52
|$
|19.68
|$
|17.23
|$
|20.52
|$
|17.23
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|2,277,803
|$
|2,135,622
|$
|1,902,495
|$
|2,277,803
|$
|1,902,495
|Less: Intangible assets
|17,924
|18,006
|18,230
|17,924
|18,230
|Adjusted assets at end of period
|$
|2,259,879
|$
|2,117,616
|$
|1,884,265
|$
|2,259,879
|$
|1,884,265
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.94
|%
|8.11
|%
|7.95
|%
|7.94
|%
|7.95
|%
|Total average shareholders equity
|$
|193,516
|$
|186,639
|$
|170,038
|$
|190,096
|$
|173,621
|Less: Average intangible assets
|17,974
|18,055
|18,270
|18,014
|18,304
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|175,542
|$
|168,584
|$
|151,768
|$
|172,082
|$
|155,317
|Net income to common shareholders
|$
|8,756
|$
|7,671
|$
|5,223
|$
|16,427
|$
|9,780
|Return on average tangible common equity
|20.01
|%
|18.45
|%
|13.80
|%
|19.25
|%
|12.70
|%
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|175,542
|$
|168,584
|$
|151,768
|$
|172,082
|$
|155,317
|Core net income
|$
|7,058
|$
|7,280
|$
|5,255
|$
|14,339
|$
|10,086
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|16.13
|%
|17.51
|%
|13.89
|%
|16.80
|%
|13.10
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|19,432
|$
|19,546
|$
|16,365
|$
|38,978
|$
|31,019
|Add: Noninterest income
|6,862
|1,786
|1,404
|8,648
|2,737
|Less: Employee retention related revenue
|5,100
|-
|-
|5,100
|-
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(45
|)
|514
|(42
|)
|469
|(403
|)
|Operating revenue
|$
|21,239
|$
|20,818
|$
|17,811
|$
|42,057
|$
|34,159
|Expenses:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|13,432
|$
|10,158
|$
|9,652
|$
|23,590
|$
|18,942
|Less: One-time retirement related expenses
|1,571
|-
|-
|1,571
|-
|Less: Professional fees related to ERC
|1,243
|-
|-
|1,243
|-
|Less: Net OREO gains
|7
|-
|-
|7
|-
|Adjusted noninterest expenses
|$
|10,611
|$
|10,158
|$
|9,652
|$
|20,769
|$
|18,942
|Core efficiency ratio
|49.96
|%
|48.79
|%
|54.19
|%
|49.38
|%
|55.45
|%