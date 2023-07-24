Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Announces Branding for Elys America

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's Elys America logo and platform as part of our continuing brand advancement in North America. Along with a unique logo to differentiate North America facing operations from our Newgioco origins in Europe, we are launching a new brand identity, corporate website, color schemes, and typography that expresses the development of the all-new U.S. and Canadian facing sports betting platform for retail and mobile markets in North America.

"To boost our new Elys America brand forward, we created this new identity to emphasize disciplines that are central to our operations and symbolize trust, stability, and positive progression wrapped in a diverse range of advanced betting technology and products while maintaining parallels with our original corporate culture," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp . "In developing our new platform, we first observed what sports bettors in developing U.S. and Canadian markets are demanding and tracked how competitive sportsbooks reacted to such demands and to peer movements. Our innovative development teams focused on two crucial functions, regulatory compliance as well as reporting capability and cybersecurity to arrive at a compliant tech-stack offering a luxury customer experience. Our new Elys five-dimensional "ELYS 5D" iGaming ecosystem integrates our services in five functional areas:

Customer acquisition

Cybersecurity, KYC, AML and multifunctional payment convenience

Trading, risk management and compliance

Advanced market events and odds

Customer service

After extensive analysis and consultation, we selected our Elys America brand logo to represent both a legacy of enterprise expertise with a modern new look that captures our objective of achieving and bringing comprehensive growth to the Company while also representing a strong and trustworthy sports betting operator to patrons throughout Canada and the U.S."

Subject to licensing and regulatory approval, the Company expects to announce operating brands and player websites in certain Canadian provinces and U.S. states over the ensuing months.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. , is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com .

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS5D ; Instagram @elys5d ; LinkedIn Elys America ; Youtube @Elys5D ; and on Facebook @Elys5D.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding boosting our new Elys America brand forward, achieving and bringing comprehensive growth to the Company, representing a strong and trustworthy sports betting operator to patrons throughout Canada and the U.S., and announcing operating brands and player websites in certain Canadian provinces and U.S. states over the ensuing months. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to boost the Elys America brand forward, to achieve and bring comprehensive growth, represent a strong and trustworthy sports betting operator to patrons, and announce operating brands and player websites in certain Canadian provinces and U.S. states over the ensuing months, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Investor Relations