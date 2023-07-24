IDGlobal Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Subsidiary QHP Corporation Announces Joint Venture and Revenue Sharing with EnergyPro

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) QHP Corporation (www.qhp.ai) is proud to announce a joint venture and 50/50 profit sharing with EnergyPro (www.energypro.us). QHP will empower energy brokers, sales teams, and affiliates by offering them technology and support to thrive in the energy market. Whether brokers are individuals selling in a few utilities or part of a licensed brokerage organization, EnergyPro provides tailored solutions. With the backing of their parent company, brokers gain access to new markets, competitive pricing from major suppliers, and greater flexibility in commission payments. EnergyPro levels the playing field, giving brokers the best opportunity for success in the ever-consolidating energy industry.

Providing power supply solutions for businesses and facilities in deregulated electricity markets has been their focus for over 20 years. Offering the opportunity to shop for power supply on the free-trading market, allowing better cost control and price locking for specific periods. EnergyPro recommends hedging a fixed position in the electricity futures market for budget planning and cost reduction. With experienced staff in both wholesale and retail electricity and natural gas markets, customers are guided through their available options with expertise.

Owning their own power supplier has kept them ahead of other brokerages. By manufacturing electricity it gives them access to true wholesale costs in the energy market.

Coupled with a strong supplier network and industry relationships spanning decades, they enable access to new markets and competitive pricing from major suppliers. Through revenue sharing, brokers also benefit from upfront commissions and flexible payment terms, enhancing their financial freedom. The company offers dedicated support and technology to aid brokers in transacting business successfully.

With the implementation of AI into the technology bundle, users are able to take advantage of today's highly efficient algorithms for tasks such as lead generation, client retention, document processing, energy and natural gas analysis, historical trends, CRM tools, marketing budget and conversion metrics and much more.

A range of income-generating solutions for businesses, organizations, and nonprofits. Whether you're a telecommunications company looking to cross-sell energy solutions or a church seeking to fundraise, EnergyPro has the right solution for you. The commercial energy affiliate programs provide competitive rates to potential customers, along with lifetime commissions. Partnered with leading retail energy suppliers, the system offers the best-fit products for each organization's needs.

Additionally, customers seeking enhanced facility efficiency need to look no further. As veterans of industry, consultants at EnergyPro provide tailored services to meet customers' specific requirements. Consulting on energy efficient hardware from lighting to HVAC, and implementing on-demand services to sell generated energy back into the market, allows the customer to lower their rate even after getting the lowest KW rate.

Internal services address overbilling concerns for commercial, industrial, and governmental entities by utility companies. With complex utility bills and tariff schedules, businesses may be overcharged or unaware of cost-effective rate options and ancillary fees. EnergyPro's audit experts ensure accurate billing, identifying and rectifying errors, such as meter reading inaccuracies and misclassifications. Clients can trust and rely on our system for peace of mind and cost savings.

EnergyPro's Gas Advisory Services assist businesses in navigating the dynamic U.S. natural gas markets. With increased foreign demand and domestic production constraints, U.S. gas is now a globally traded commodity, impacting the energy industry significantly. The team of natural gas advisors offers market knowledge to help businesses structure their gas supply agreements strategically, ensuring maximum cost savings.

Demand-Side Services are an important value-add for commercial businesses nationwide. This is where the impact of technology on the energy sector is seen. With renewable power costs decreasing and energy-efficient technologies available, consumers can reduce usage and their carbon footprint. Environmentally conscious corporations turn to EnergyPro for efficiency and renewable solutions to enhance sustainability. Explore your options for a more sustainable future with our array of offerings.

ABOUT ENERGYPRO

As a leading nationwide energy brokerage firm with strategic industry relationships, they offer customers and partners low-cost energy supply and various energy solutions. Serving over 350,000 clients across all deregulated U.S. markets, EnergyPro serves as both a direct client advisor and a broker exchange platform. A strong network of 40 retail energy suppliers positions them for continued growth and success.

ABOUT QHP CORPORATION

A distinguished and accomplished team of professionals leading the operations at QHP Corporation is recognized for their profound influence in the AI Software as a Service (AI SaaS) industry, the dynamic core of our robust organization. With an impressive track record in both healthcare and finance, their collective expertise in the SaaS domain is unrivaled, setting them up for dominance in the AI landscape. Their consequential contributions have charted new directions for enterprise-scale software applications and triggered numerous breakthroughs in healthcare.

The QHP team's professional journey is hallmarked by their steadfast dedication to applying AI technologies in creating innovative and pragmatic solutions, which have brought significant progress in the healthcare sector. Their deep-seated understanding of enterprise-grade architectures has been instrumental in shaping inventive, AI-driven products destined for leading positions in the market.

Moreover, their capabilities stretch beyond technological prowess, demonstrating exceptional leadership and guidance in delivering top-tier SaaS products that amplify client satisfaction and fuel business expansion.

As the founding force behind QHP Corporation, the team amalgamates their collective technical expertise, strategic acumen, and a proven results-oriented methodology into this groundbreaking venture. QHP Corporation's mission, "Next-Gen AI Solutions: unlock brilliance," is a testament to their dedication to providing state-of-the-art, enterprise-grade AI solutions designed to amplify productivity and enable real-time decision-making.

Guided by this team of experts, QHP Corporation is primed to provide its users with cutting-edge tools designed for data analysts, executives, and decision-makers, enhancing their capacity to swiftly distill valuable insights and make informed decisions. The business community eagerly anticipates the pioneering solutions from QHP Corporation, destined to trigger a transformative epoch in software experiences.

IDGC's Plan of Operations

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

