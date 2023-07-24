From Viral Sensations to Morning Show Hosts: Official.HomeSweetHome and Chuckle Rum Present 'Mornin' Sunshine!' a Hilarious New Take on a Morning Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Michael Delisle and Brittany Lee McDonald, the comedy couple behind viral TikTok channel Official.HomeSweetHome are teaming up with Chuckle Rum to bring you Mornin' Sunshine!, a brand-new comedic morning show, debuting July 25, 2023. This digital series was shot entirely inside their small Brooklyn apartment, which they transformed into a full-blown morning talk show set, including a studio audience.

'Mornin' Sunshine!' image

Comedy spans across a wide spectrum, and Chuckle Rum, as the first distilled spirit to support this community, saw this as a great project to support. Chuckle aims to help fans discover comedians and show love to the people who make comedy possible in all different forms. The HomeSweetHome team is a great example of Chuckle's mission: get people together, have fun, and make people laugh.

Check out the trailer for Mornin' Sunshine! here.

The series is co-created and directed by Mac Alsfeld, known for his work as Melissa McCarthy's comedy punch-up writer, and produced by Kelly Sater, former head of Branded Content at Scary Mommy. Mornin' Sunshine! promises to be a morning show like no other.

New episodes of Mornin' Sunshine! will be available every Tuesday on the Official.HomeSweetHome YouTube page.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Mac Alsfeld (alsfeldmac@gmail.com)

ABOUT OFFICIAL.HOMESWEETHOME: Brittany and Michael are comedians whose work has been featured on: MTV, House of Highlights, and E! News. They've garnered over 500 thousand followers across Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube with multiple viral hits by satirizing TikTok couples. Their work has been viewed over 100 million times and shared by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

ABOUT CHUCKLE RUM: Chuckle is a brand grounded in the support of people who love making funny stuff. And like comedy, this high proof (80 proof... Hey-o!), highly fruit-flavored rum mixes well with anything. Founded in 2022 and based in Dallas, TX, Chuckle has quickly expanded to eight states (TX, FL, LA, GA, MN, WI, NE, AR). Find your first bottle here. Interested comedians or comedy club owners, reach out to hello@rumchuckle.com so we can talk about how we can grow together.

Contact Information

Mac Alsfeld

Series Creator

alsfeldmac@gmail.com

(504) 352-9222

SOURCE: Chuckle Rum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769936/From-Viral-Sensations-to-Morning-Show-Hosts-OfficialHomeSweetHome-and-Chuckle-Rum-Present-Mornin-Sunshine-a-Hilarious-New-Take-on-a-Morning-Show