Keller Postman LLC: Keller Postman Partner Zina Bash Appointed Co-Lead Counsel and Government Liaison in Marine Corps Base Water Litigation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / In a significant development for the litigation regarding contaminated water at a North Carolina Marine Corps Base, the federal court overseeing the lawsuits has appointed Keller Postman Partner Zina Bash as Co-Lead Counsel and Government Liaison. This appointment recognizes Keller Postman's expertise in mass-action litigation and its longstanding commitment to the litigation-the firm assisted with passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act and has, since its enactment, been dedicated to advancing claims before the Department of the Navy and the Court.

In naming Ms. Bash Government Liaison, the Court charged her with "serv[ing] as the point person for discussions with the government" on behalf of all plaintiffs. In particular, Ms. Bash will be leading negotiations "on issues relating to the Navy's intake and settlement process" and the "construction of a global database" for global resolution.

"KP has led talks with the Department of Justice for nearly a year, since the Camp Lejeune Justice Act became law, and the Court's appointment allows us to accelerate our progress toward a global resolution," said Ms. Bash. "We plan to move swiftly to deliver justice to hundreds of thousands of veterans and family members who have been waiting decades for redress."

Keller Postman's attorney team includes Zina Bash, Warren Postman, Ashley Keller, Fred Messner, Noah Heinz, and Kat Perakis.

