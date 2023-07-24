Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Bitget is thrilled to announce that Worldcoin (WLD) will be listed in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone. Spot Grid Trading will go live within 24 hours after the listing.

Check out the details below:

Deposit time: Opened

Trading time: 24th July, 8 AM (UTC)

Withdrawal time: 25th July, 8 AM (UTC)

Spot Trading Link: WLD/USDT

Spot Grid Trading Link: WLD/USDT

Fee Schedule: WLD

Buy Crypto - Buy crypto with credit/debit cards, bank transfer and other payment methods for multiple currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, and BRL etc.

Introduction



Worldcoin aims to be a global cryptocurrency that will be available to every person on the planet, regardless of whether or not they have a bank account in their name.

Contract Address (ERC-20): 0x163f8C2467924be0ae7B5347228CABF260318753

Contract Address (OP): 0xdC6fF44d5d932Cbd77B52E5612Ba0529DC6226F1

Website | Twitter

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subjected to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to do their research and invest at their own risk.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

