GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Lou Schwartz Appointed Chairman of GameSquare

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Lou Schwartz, a current member of the Company's Board and the Company's President, as Board Chairman, effective July 7, 2023. Tom Rogers served as Executive Chairman of the Company through April 30, 2023, the expiration date of his employment agreement with the Company, and since that date, Mr. Rogers has continued as a regular member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Market Making Engagement

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), the Company has engaged the services of Infor Financial Inc. (Infor) to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Under the agreement, Infor will receive compensation of CAD$10,000 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of six months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Infor will not receive shares or options as compensation. Infor and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Infor nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Forward-Looking Information

Media and Investor Relations

