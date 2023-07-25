Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.40 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on July 31, 2023, to holders of Class B Non-voting shares of record on July 24, 2023.

