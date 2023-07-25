Group FY23 gold production and AISC guidance achieved(1)

Safety and sustainability Record safety performance at Lihir, with no recordable injuries for a second consecutive quarter Red Chris achieved its lowest annual TRIFR 2 on record in FY23 Serious injury sustained at Cadia which is subject to investigation by the NSW Resource Regulator First renewable power generated from the Rye Park Wind Farm in July and early supply has commenced under Cadia's Power Purchase Agreement

FY23 gold production and AISC guidance achieved Gold production of 556koz 3 and copper production of 35kt, resulting in FY23 gold production of 2.1Moz and copper production of 133kt June quarter All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,196/oz 3 , delivering an AISC margin of $706/oz 4 FY23 AISC of $1,094/oz, delivering an AISC margin of $678/oz 4

Advancing multiple gold and copper growth options Wafi-Golpu Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with all parties working to progress the Mining Development Contract Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study on track to be completed in H2 CY23 5 Brucejack transformation program continued to progress multiple value enhancing opportunities Strong drilling results at Red Chris and Brucejack indicate further upside potential

Newmont transaction Binding agreement executed for Newmont to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Newcrest, subject to conditions, including Newcrest and Newmont shareholder and regulatory approvals Newcrest Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the transaction 6 Transaction expected to establish a clear global leader in gold production by combining two of the world's largest producers, with a significant and growing exposure to copper Newcrest permitted to pay a franked special pre-completion dividend of up to US$1.10 per share 7



Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "We were pleased to achieve our FY23 Group guidance for gold production and All-In Sustaining Costs following an improved operational performance in the June quarter. We also made further progress on our growth strategy, with the Wafi-Golpu Framework MOU signed in early April, marking a pivotal milestone towards development of this world class copper-gold deposit.

"In May we reached an agreement for Newmont to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Newcrest. The transaction will bring forward significant value to Newcrest shareholders through the recognition of our outstanding portfolio of long-life assets, our material and increasing exposure to copper, and our well-established organic growth pipeline. The combined group will create a clear global leader in gold production, with increased flexibility in project sequencing and growth optionality, and a market leading position in safety and sustainability. Our Board is unanimously recommending that shareholders vote in favour of the proposal which we expect will be implemented by the end of 2023.

"As we move into FY24, I want to take this opportunity to thank our people and all our stakeholders for their ongoing contribution to Newcrest's continued success," said Ms Duhe.

Overview

Newcrest achieved Group gold production and AISC guidance for FY23, with copper production 1% below the guidance range, driven primarily by lower mill throughput at Cadia and Telfer.

Gold production was 9% higher than the prior period8 driven by higher mill throughput at Cadia, Lihir and Brucejack for the quarter, as well as higher gold head grade at Lihir and Brucejack. Gold production was also higher at Red Chris and Telfer compared to the prior period.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,196/oz3 for the quarter was 20% higher than the prior period, driven by higher capital expenditure mainly at Lihir, Cadia and Red Chris, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by higher gold production across all operating sites during the quarter (except for Fruta del Norte) driving an increase in gold sales volumes for the Group, as well as the benefits of higher copper sales volumes and a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Injury rates were largely in line with the prior period, reflecting Newcrest's strong focus on safety as control improvement programs continued across all sites to address major hazards. Despite a steady performance in driving down injury rates through FY23, a serious injury was sustained at Cadia during the quarter. Tragic events such as this are a bleak reminder that nothing is more important than people's health, safety and wellbeing, and Newcrest remains firmly committed to creating a work environment where everyone can go home safe and healthy every day.

Highlights Metric Jun

2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23 Guidance9 Group - gold3 oz 556,187 509,637 512,130 527,115 2,105,068 1,956,182 2,100-2,400koz Group - copper t 34,978 31,148 34,564 32,459 133,149 120,650 135-155kt Group - silver oz 406,505 312,970 303,537 361,957 1,384,969 1,021,719

Cadia - gold oz 151,955 133,468 169,262 142,194 596,879 560,702 560-620koz Cadia - copper t 25,246 22,392 27,146 23,406 98,191 85,383 95-115kt Lihir - gold oz 182,223 168,404 154,143 165,243 670,013 687,445 720-840koz Telfer - gold oz 91,014 85,452 87,985 84,372 348,823 407,550 355-405koz Telfer - copper t 5,371 5,076 3,256 2,962 16,665 13,904 ~20kt Brucejack - gold10 oz 79,907 70,160 51,813 84,123 286,003 114,421 ~300koz Red Chris - gold11 oz 9,573 7,347 10,163 12,259 39,342 42,341 ~30koz Red Chris - copper11 t 4,361 3,680 4,162 6,090 18,293 21,363 ~20kt Fruta del Norte - gold3,12 oz 41,514 44,807 38,764 38,923 164,008 143,723 125-145koz Fatalities Number 0 0 1 0 1 0

TRIFR2 mhrs 2.70 2.6213 3.24 3.27 2.9713 4.01

All-In Sustaining Cost3 $/oz 1,196 99914 1,084 1,095 1,094 1,04315

All-In Cost16 $/oz 1,595 1,342 1,483 1,538 1,491 1,595

All-In Sustaining Cost margin4 $/oz 706 837 591 579 678 732

Realised gold price17 $/oz 1,928 1,860 1,693 1,698 1,795 1,797

Realised copper price17 $/lb 3.83 4.01 3.66 3.53 3.76 4.36

Realised copper price17 $/t 8,444 8,841 8,069 7,782 8,289 9,612

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.6685 0.6847 0.6568 0.6840 0.6735 0.7260

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2819 0.2839 0.2838 0.2837 0.2833 0.2843

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7443 0.7397 0.7368 0.7669 0.7468 0.7903



Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Jun 2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23 Guidance TRIFR2 mhrs 7.06 0.00 3.18 6.17 4.09 8.26

Total production - gold oz 151,955 133,468 169,262 142,194 596,879 560,702 560 - 620koz Total production - copper t 25,246 22,392 27,146 23,406 98,191 85,383 95 - 115kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.78 0.79 0.84 0.81 0.81 0.87

Head grade - copper % 0.40 0.41 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.39

Sales - gold oz 152,125 142,011 170,456 147,470 612,061 543,029

Sales - copper t 25,154 24,936 26,353 24,257 100,701 83,888

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 188 (154) 32 107 45 (124)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin18 $/oz 1,740 2,014 1,661 1,591 1,750 1,921



Cadia TRIFR of 7.06 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period. During the quarter, a team member from one of Cadia's contracting partners sustained a serious injury which is currently subject to investigation by the NSW Resource Regulator. Newcrest is providing support to the team member, his family and work colleagues. The site remains committed to evaluating and improving its safety culture and systems to reduce injury occurrences.

Gold production of 152koz was 14% higher than the prior period, driven by higher mill throughput with lower planned and unplanned maintenance during the quarter. Gold recovery rates improved for the fourth consecutive quarter reflecting the benefits of the recovery improvement projects which were commissioned as part of the two-stage plant expansion project. This was partly offset by slightly lower gold head grade which was in line with expectations.

Cadia's AISC of $188/oz was higher than the prior period, driven by higher sustaining capital expenditure and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by higher gold and copper production driving an increase in gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter, together with the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

The PC1-2 project continued with development metres increasing compared to the prior period and engineering works underway on the material handling system. Activity on the PC2-3 project also remains on track with cave ramp up progressing as planned.

During the quarter, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) issued Cadia with variations to its Environment Protection Licence and a Prevention Notice regarding the management of dust emissions and other air pollutants. The licence variations largely formalised the actions Cadia had developed in consultation with the EPA and were already undertaking across a range of measures, following dust emission exceedances from a ventilation exhaust rise and concerns from some local community members of elevated levels of contaminants in their water tanks.

Cadia received a letter from the EPA in June 2023 requiring it to immediately comply with specific statutory requirements and licence conditions. Adjustments were implemented underground, including a reduction in mining rates, modifications to the ventilation circuit and the installation of additional dust sprays and spray curtains. No material impacts to production are expected5, with mill feed supplemented by surface stockpiles whilst the planned commissioning of additional dust filtration units is progressively completed in the December 2023 quarter.

In June 2023, the 12-month study commissioned in collaboration with the local community and undertaken by the Australian Government's Australian Nuclear Science Technology Organisation (ANSTO), highlighted that all air quality standards at Cadia and the surrounding region have been met. The study also highlighted that metals of concern recently identified by the community, such as lead, nickel, selenium and chromium, were not in exceedance of any national standard and only occurred at very low levels in the measure for air quality standard (PM2.5 fraction). This study further supports the community water testing program undertaken at 144 residences surrounding the mine in March 2023, that showed water tested was safe to drink.

Further to the ANSTO study, a lead fingerprinting analysis was commissioned through the University of South Australia to determine the extent to which Cadia could have contributed to community drinking water concerns. This analysis was independently interpreted and found no evidence linking Cadia to the lead sampled in district rainwater tanks.

These independent studies have been further supported by the results of historical and current continuous real time air quality monitoring data and a revised Air Quality Dispersion Model, that show site boundary and receptor point compliance limits are being met.

In September, Cadia is expecting to receive a human health risk assessment which is the last independent report in its suite of testing, to provide a comprehensive scientific picture on the overall air quality in the district, and importantly, the community's health and wellbeing.

Cadia continues to work openly and transparently with the EPA and the local community to ensure all statutory obligations are met in a way that is aligned with Newcrest values.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Jun 2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23 Guidance TRIFR2 mhrs 0.00 0.00 1.65 0.53 0.56 1.18

Total production - gold oz 182,223 168,404 154,143 165,243 670,013 687,445 720 - 840koz Head grade - gold g/t 2.46 2.28 2.20 2.15 2.27 2.35

Sales - gold oz 169,174 172,401 144,194 188,311 674,080 665,993

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,555 1,343 1,545 1,436 1,466 1,622

All-In Sustaining Cost margin18 $/oz 373 517 148 262 329 175



Lihir delivered another outstanding safety performance with zero recordable injuries for the second consecutive quarter. This reflects the significant focus on safety following a relaunch of Newcrest's NewSafe program.

Gold production of 182koz was 8% higher than the prior period due to higher gold head grade and higher mill throughput. However, Lihir's performance was below expectations with mining and milling operations impacted by extreme rainfall which followed a prolonged period of drought. Total material movement decreased compared to the prior period with rainfall reducing shovel and truck productivity and limiting access to key haul routes. Access to higher grade zones within the Phase 16 orebody was also restricted by the rainfall, and the quality of feed grade to the mill was reduced with wet ex-pit ore causing material handling issues in the crushers and on the conveyors.

Mill availability was further impacted by the March 2023 bi-annual scheduled plant shutdown extending into April 2023, as well as other unplanned outages during the quarter. Gold recovery also decreased compared to the prior period mainly due to capacity constraints in the autoclave.

Medium term weather forecasts indicate that rainfall levels in the September 2023 quarter will be more aligned with the long term average. As a result, mining volumes are expected to increase in FY245, supported by the ongoing benefits from the mine improvement program and further productivity improvements with two new large shovels expected on site in the September 2023 quarter5. Further impacts of heavy rainfall are also expected to be mitigated by additional flexibility in the pit with multiple mining faces opening up during the course of FY245.

Lihir's AISC of $1,555/oz was 16% higher than the prior period mainly due to higher sustaining capital expenditure including mobile fleet procurement. This was partly offset by lower site operating costs for the quarter with higher spend in the prior period relating to the bi-annual plant shutdown in March 2023.

Phase 14A activities continued during the quarter with ground support works ongoing in Bench 1 and civil works now at full capacity. Lihir remains on track to deliver high grade ore from Phase 14A in FY245.

Newcrest continues to evaluate a range of options to unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve with the potential to extend the elevated production profile at Lihir beyond FY31. Work to assess the application of steep wall technologies in the northern and eastern extents of the Kapit orebody, including a lower cost and simpler seepage barrier design, is on track for completion in CY235.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources Metric Jun

2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a) kt 2,526 1,756 2,273 2,797 9,352 5,345 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 1,738 2,706 2,683 1,306 8,433 5,969 Waste kt 2,966 3,788 7,234 7,059 21,048 26,994 Total Ex-pit kt 7,231 8,251 12,190 11,161 38,833 38,308 Stockpile reclaim(a) kt 645 1,095 430 537 2,707 6,594 Stockpile relocation kt 2,665 2,695 3,000 3,606 11,966 11,443 Total Other kt 3,310 3,790 3,430 4,143 14,673 18,038 Total Material Moved kt 10,541 12,041 15,620 15,305 53,506 56,346



(a) For the June 2023 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.53g/t and sulphur grade was 6.54%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.78g/t and sulphur grade was 5.03%.

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Jun

2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Crushing kt 3,171 2,851 2,703 3,334 12,059 12,004 Milling kt 3,122 2,959 2,755 3,146 11,983 12,212 Flotation kt 2,487 2,196 2,012 2,522 9,216 9,410 Autoclave kt 1,952 1,922 1,775 1,757 7,406 6,998

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Jun 2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23

Guidance TRIFR2 mhrs 7.19 11.98 5.04 7.04 7.83 5.39

Total production - gold oz 91,014 85,452 87,985 84,372 348,823 407,550 355 - 405koz Total production - copper t 5,371 5,076 3,256 2,962 16,665 13,904 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.75 0.69 0.62 0.64 0.67 0.73

Head grade - copper % 0.15 0.15 0.10 0.09 0.12 0.09

Sales - gold oz 91,357 86,777 88,760 85,494 352,388 407,094

Sales - copper t 5,809 4,707 3,246 2,905 16,667 14,277

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,610 1,517 1,534 1,895 1,637 1,388

All-In Sustaining Cost margin18 $/oz 318 343 159 (197) 158 409



Telfer's TRIFR of 7.19 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period. Several safety programs continue to progress on site including a full refresh of the Newcrest NewSafe program and further upskilling of frontline leaders in safety leadership.

Gold production of 91koz was 7% higher than the prior period, driven by higher gold head grade as mining transitioned into higher grade zones in the open pit and underground. Mill throughput also increased during the quarter with improved utilisation following the replacement of Train 1 liners in the March 2023 quarter, partly offset by the temporary shutdown of the processing plant in early April due to Cyclone IIsa. Gold recovery was lower compared to the prior period due to a higher sulphur content in the mill feed and an outage in the carbon leach circuit during the quarter.

Telfer's AISC of $1,610/oz was 6% higher than the prior period due to a lower realised copper price and higher operating costs reflecting additional activity during the quarter. This was partly offset by higher gold and copper production driving an increase in gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter together with the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Brucejack, Canada

Highlights10 Metric Jun 2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23 Guidance TRIFR2 mhrs 3.08 3.09 9.14 8.89 6.16 1.10

Total production - gold oz 79,907 70,160 51,813 84,123 286,003 114,421 ~300koz Head grade - gold g/t 6.65 6.30 6.72 7.59 6.82 7.95

Sales - gold oz 66,394 73,070 54,909 74,983 269,356 120,056

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,135 1,207 1,368 973 1,157 1,125

All-In Sustaining Cost margin18 $/oz 793 653 325 725 638 672



Brucejack TRIFR of 3.08 recordable injuries per million hours was largely in line with the prior period reflecting the ongoing focus on safety and the rollout of Newcrest's NewSafe program.

Gold production of 80koz was 14% higher than the prior period due to higher mill throughput and higher gold head grade. Despite the improved performance for the quarter, gold production was lower than expectations driven by lower than anticipated gold head grade.

Brucejack's AISC of $1,135/oz was 6% lower than the prior period primarily due to lower operating costs, partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure associated with the summer construction season allowing increased activity, and timing of equipment purchases.

The three-phase transformation program at Brucejack continued to advance during the quarter with a range of initiatives well progressed. Brucejack remains on track to deliver the expected synergy benefits of C$20-$30 million (US$16-$24 million) per annum19, with over 50% of the benefits delivered in FY23.

The debottlenecking Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to further investigate the potential to increase process plant capacity by up to 30%20 is progressing well. The processing plant permit amendment application has been lodged with the regulator and the PFS is expected to be completed in the December 2023 quarter5. The ore sorting concept study is now complete with detailed design on a trial installation and procurement of long-lead items well progressed.

Growth drilling continued to intersect significant mineralisation outside of the Valley of the Kings (VOK) current Mineral Resource during the quarter. Drilling results extended the HBX domain, which remains open to the west and at depth. The surface exploration program commenced during the quarter with three drill rigs in operation targeting opportunities around the VOK. Scientific and technical studies to assess and estimate Brucejack Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are well progressed with an update expected during the September 2023 quarter5. The latest drilling results for Brucejack are included in the June 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights11 Metric Jun 2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 FY23 Guidance TRIFR2 mhrs 4.78 9.15 1.72 5.03 5.10 7.0521

Total production - gold oz 9,573 7,347 10,163 12,259 39,342 42,341 ~30koz Total production - copper t 4,361 3,680 4,162 6,090 18,293 21,363 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.34 0.31 0.39 0.39 0.36 0.35

Head grade - copper % 0.35 0.32 0.34 0.45 0.37 0.42

Sales - gold oz 11,676 6,728 9,112 12,323 39,838 40,921

Sales - copper t 5,376 3,228 3,995 6,242 18,842 21,313

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 4,022 5,038 5,060 1,766 3,733 1,349

All-In Sustaining Cost margin18 $/oz (2,094) (3,178) (3,367) (68) (1,938) 448



Red Chris achieved its lowest annual TRIFR on record at 5.10 recordable injuries per million hours for FY23, reflecting Newcrest's ongoing transformation of safety culture across the site.

Gold production of 10koz was 30% higher than the prior period largely driven by higher mill throughput with improved weather conditions during the quarter. Gold head grade also increased during the quarter driven by higher grade presentation in Phase 7.

Red Chris' AISC of $4,022/oz was 20% lower than the prior period due to higher production driving higher gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter. This was partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure and a lower realised copper price.

The exploration program continued at Red Chris during the quarter with drilling intersecting a new higher grade zone of mineralisation east of the East Ridge Exploration Target, which has the potential to become the fifth porphyry centre along the Red Chris porphyry corridor. Drilling within the East Ridge Exploration Target has also successfully confirmed continuity of the higher grade mineralisation across the vertical extent of the deposit. The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the June 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s (Lundin Gold) Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

In January 2023, Newcrest received early prepayment of the gold prepay credit facility in the amount of $173 million from Lundin Gold. The stream facility and the offtake agreement have continued in place following the repayment of the gold prepay credit facility.

During the quarter, Newcrest received cash flows of $10 million (net of withholding taxes) from the stream facility and the offtake agreement. With the early repayment from Lundin Gold, Newcrest has received $480 million (net of withholding taxes) from these financing facilities since their acquisition, including cash flows of $325 million (net of withholding taxes) from the gold prepay credit facility.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the June 2023 quarter is 42koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold.

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the quarter with the exploration decline now progressed to 3,245 metres as at 20 July 2023. Installation of the first ventilation rise is largely complete with the vent fans commissioned.

The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of CY235. Several optimisation opportunities to unlock further value are being assessed as part of the Feasibility Study including options for the initial extraction level of the first block cave and alternative plant expansion options. Newcrest is reviewing various options to offset any inflationary cost pressures on future capital expenditure and operating costs.

Havieron, Western Australia

The development of the exploration decline continued during the quarter with 2,510 metres complete as at 20 July 2023. Various workstreams to support the Feasibility Study continue to progress with several value enhancing options underway to maximise value and de-risk the Havieron project.

The drilling program continued during the quarter with a focus on infilling the lower levels of the South East Crescent Mineral Resource. All growth related drilling activities were completed in May 2023. The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the June 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

On 6 April 2023, Newcrest and its Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) partner Harmony Gold signed a Framework MOU with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea. The MOU represents a substantial step forward in progressing towards the signing of a Mining Development Contract for Wafi-Golpu and confirms the parties' intent to proceed with the project, subject to finalising the permitting process and approvals of both the Newcrest and Harmony Gold Boards.

Following the signing of the Framework MOU, Newcrest and Harmony Gold have continued to engage in detailed negotiations with the PNG Government on the terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is a pre-requisite for the granting of a Special Mining Lease (SML). The parties are actively working together to progress these as quickly as possible.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the June 2023 quarter.

Sustainability

Newcrest continued to progress its sustainability commitments during the period. Scoping and planning of key trials and studies to support the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap continued as planned. Onboarding activities to support the electric light vehicle trial at Cadia continued during the quarter, with additional electric vehicles approved to commence at Cadia in the near term5. The Brucejack truck loading fleet is now a fully battery electric fleet, and the battery electric load haul dump scoop trial continues as planned. The Telfer / Havieron renewables concept study is nearing completion and the Lihir FY23 power technology assessment workplan was completed during the quarter with several options selected for further assessment.

In July 2023, first renewable power was generated from the Rye Park Wind Farm and early supply has commenced under Cadia's Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tilt Renewables. As previously announced, Newcrest has a 15-year renewable PPA to secure a significant portion of Cadia's future projected energy requirements from 2024. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in mid-20245.

The Newcrest Sustainability Fund continues to identify high quality projects to contribute to the resilience of communities across Newcrest's geographic areas of interest, and support achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. During the quarter, Newcrest partnered with Femili PNG, a Papua New Guinean NGO, to support survivors of family sexual and domestic violence.

Contribution to eight major projects and two emergency response projects have now been approved during FY23 with a focus across health, education, biodiversity, reduction in inequalities and economic growth outcomes. Five of these projects remain multi-year, highlighting Newcrest's long-term commitment to building sustainable outcomes through the Newcrest Sustainability Fund.

Corporate

Newcrest enters into binding scheme implementation deed with Newmont

In May 2023, Newcrest entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (SID) with Newmont Corporation (Newmont) in relation to a proposal for Newmont to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Newcrest by way of a scheme of arrangement (Newmont Transaction).

Under the terms of the Newmont Transaction, Newcrest shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. In addition, Newcrest will be permitted to pay a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share7 on or around the implementation of the scheme of arrangement.

The Newcrest Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Newmont Transaction in the absence of a Superior Proposal (as defined in the SID), and subject to the Independent Expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Newmont Transaction is in the best interest of shareholders.

The scheme of arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including approval of Newcrest shareholders at a Scheme Meeting which is expected to be held in October 2023. If the Newmont Transaction is approved by Newcrest shareholders and the other conditions precedent are satisfied or waived, the Scheme is expected to be implemented by the end of 202322.

For further information see the release titled "Newcrest enters into binding scheme implementation deed with Newmont" dated 15 May 2023 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sherry Duhe

Interim Chief Executive Officer





Gold Production Summary

June 2023 Quarter Mine Production Tonnes (000's)23 Tonnes Treated (000's) Head Grade (g/t Au) Gold Recovery (%) Gold Production (oz) Gold Sales (oz) All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)3 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 450











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 6,518











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 312











Cadia24 7,283 7,522 0.78 80.3 151,955 152,125 188 Telfer Open Pit 9,268 4,173 0.67 77.1 68,759



Telfer Underground 416 378 1.67 90.7 18,465



Telfer Dump Leach







3,789



Telfer 9,684 4,551 0.75 79.6 91,014 91,357 1,610 Lihir 7,231 3,122 2.46 73.9 182,223 169,174 1,555 Brucejack 566 393 6.65 96.4 79,907 66,394 1,135 Red Chris 5,069 1,650 0.34 52.6 9,573 11,676 4,022 Fruta del Norte25







41,514 41,267 882 Total 29,834 17,239 1.17 79.0 556,187 531,994 1,196



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

June 2023 Quarter Copper

Grade

(%) Copper Recovery

(%) Concentrate Produced

(tonnes) Metal

Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.40 84.5 105,841 25,246 Telfer Open Pit 0.10 68.1 32,005 2,844 Telfer Underground 0.76 87.8 16,543 2,526 Telfer 0.15 76.1 48,548 5,371 Red Chris 0.35 76.0 20,310 4,361 Total 0.25 81.9 174,699 34,978



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

June 2023 Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver

Production

(oz) Cadia 7,522 152,317 Telfer 4,551 68,681 Lihir 3,122 7,812 Brucejack 393 158,329 Red Chris 1,650 19,367 Total 17,239 406,505



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost: June 2023 Quarter

3 months to

30 June 2023 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate / Other Group26 Gold Produced oz 151,955 91,014 182,223 79,907 9,573 - 514,673 Mining $/oz prod. 227 826 406 443 2,614 - 475 Milling $/oz prod. 403 534 554 82 1,628 - 453 Administration and other $/oz prod. 217 174 295 422 1,921 - 301 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (29) (25) (24) (108) - (21) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs27 $/oz prod. 253 259 3 64 1,017 - 150 Royalties $/oz prod. 110 71 46 21 125 - 67 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,513) (553) (1) (25) (4,879) - (640) Ore inventory adjustments28 $/oz prod. 6 24 (81) - (92) - (25) Production stripping adjustments28 $/oz prod. - (161) (164) - (588) - (98) AOD adjustments28 $/oz prod. - 47 - - - - 9 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (301) 1,192 1,033 983 1,638 - 671 Gold Sold oz 152,125 91,357 169,174 66,394 11,676 - 490,727 Adjusted operating costs29 $/oz sold (285) 1,265 1,079 980 2,215 - 704 Corporate, general & administrative costs30,31 $/oz sold - - - - - 71 71 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 5 44 12 18 46 - 17 Production stripping (sustaining)32 $/oz sold - 160 99 - - - 64 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (47) - - - - (9) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 457 125 326 108 1,673 8 340 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 7 34 12 - - - 13 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 29 27 29 88 - 22 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold 188 1,610 1,555 1,135 4,022 79 1,222 Growth and development31 $/oz sold - - - - - 6 6 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)32 $/oz sold - - 78 - 482 - 38 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)33 $/oz sold 441 13 65 203 1,699 34 264 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 11 - 86 349 40 62 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 - - - 33 2 3 All-In Costs $/oz sold 630 1,634 1,698 1,424 6,585 161 1,595 Depreciation & amortisation34 $/oz sold 361 258 508 603 1,336 9 458



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

All-In Sustaining Cost: Year ended 30 June 2023

12 months to

30 June 2023 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate / Other Group26 Gold Produced oz 596,879 348,823 670,013 286,003 39,342 - 1,941,060 Mining $/oz prod. 230 880 420 448 2,390 - 488 Milling $/oz prod. 411 556 676 95 1,645 - 507 Administration and other $/oz prod. 178 162 334 438 1,756 - 299 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (34) (28) (28) (101) - (23) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs27 $/oz prod. 259 203 3 83 838 - 147 Royalties $/oz prod. 94 66 46 22 95 - 62 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,491) (413) (1) (30) (3,981) - (618) Ore inventory adjustments28 $/oz prod. (4) 12 (92) - 10 - (31) Production stripping adjustments28 $/oz prod. - (155) (186) - (693) - (106) AOD adjustments28 $/oz prod. - 8 - - 1 - 1 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (327) 1,285 1,172 1,028 1,960 - 726 Gold Sold oz 612,061 352,388 674,080 269,356 39,838 - 1,947,723 Adjusted operating costs29 $/oz sold (305) 1,285 1,158 1,022 1,958 - 719 Corporate, general & administrative costs30,31 $/oz sold - - - - - 57 57 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 6 42 12 14 55 - 17 Production stripping (sustaining)32 $/oz sold - 153 109 - - - 66 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (8) - - - - (2) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 337 101 151 91 1,621 6 228 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 30 8 - - - 9 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 34 28 30 99 - 23 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold 45 1,637 1,466 1,157 3,733 63 1,117 Growth and development31 $/oz sold - - - - - 5 5 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)32 $/oz sold - - 75 - 684 - 40 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)33 $/oz sold 452 8 88 157 1,905 27 261 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 6 - 132 516 34 64 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 2 - - - 46 2 4 All-In Costs $/oz sold 499 1,651 1,629 1,446 6,884 131 1,491 Depreciation & amortisation34 $/oz sold 382 283 502 550 1,367 9 457

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's gold production and All-In Sustaining Cost including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Jun

2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Newcrest operations oz 514,673 464,830 473,366 488,191 1,941,060 1,812,459 Fruta del Norte oz 41,514 44,807 38,764 38,923 164,008 143,723 Total gold production oz 556,187 509,637 512,130 527,115 2,105,068 1,956,182

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Jun

2023 Qtr25 Mar

2023 Qtr14 Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY2215 All-In Sustaining Cost ($m)













Newcrest operations $m 600 492 515 569 2,176 1,892 Fruta del Norte $m 37 31 33 35 136 107 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($m) $m 637 523 548 604 2,312 1,999 Gold ounces sold













Newcrest operations oz 490,727 480,986 467,431 508,580 1,947,723 1,777,092 Fruta del Norte oz 41,267 43,101 38,365 43,085 165,818 139,409 Total gold ounces sold oz 531,994 524,087 505,796 551,664 2,113,541 1,916,502 All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)













Newcrest operations $/oz 1,222 1,023 1,102 1,119 1,117 1,065 Fruta del Norte $/oz 882 728 865 807 819 766 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz) $/oz 1,196 999 1,084 1,095 1,094 1,043

Reconciliation of Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost Margin excluding its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte

All-In Sustaining Cost Margin Metric Jun

2023 Qtr Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Realised gold price17 $/oz 1,928 1,860 1,693 1,698 1,795 1,797 AISC - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,222 1,023 1,102 1,119 1,117 1,065 All-In Sustaining Cost Margin $/oz 706 837 591 579 678 732

Endnotes

________________________



1 See information under heading "Non-IFRS Financial Information" on Page 17 of this report for further information.

2 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (injuries per million hours).

3 Includes 42koz and an estimated reduction of $26/oz based on Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte. Refer to the Appendix for the calculation and further details.

4 Newcrest's AISC margin has been determined by deducting the AISC attributable to Newcrest's operations from Newcrest's realised gold price. Refer to the Appendix for details.

5 Subject to market and operating conditions and no unforeseen delays.

6 In the absence of a Superior Proposal (as defined in the Scheme Implementation Deed), and subject to the Independent Expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Newmont Transaction is in the best interests of Newcrest shareholders.

7 Newcrest expects to have sufficient franking credits available to frank a dividend to an amount of US$1.10 per share. The franking of the special dividend amount is subject to change based on timing of completion of the transaction, business performance, foreign exchange movements and ATO ruling.

8 References to the prior period are to the March 2023 quarter.

9 For H1 of FY23, Newcrest has derived its guidance range for Fruta del Norte by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY22 guidance range of 430koz to 460koz for gold production and $820/oz to $870/oz for AISC. For H2 of FY23, Newcrest has derived its guidance range for Fruta del Norte by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY23 guidance range of 390koz to 430koz for gold production and $850/oz to $915/oz for AISC. The mid-points for both calendar years were then divided by two and multiplied by Newcrest's 32% attributable interest. Lundin Gold's guidance ranges were sourced from their website (www.lundingold.com) as at 9 August 2022.

10 Newcrest completed the Pretium transaction on 9 March 2022. In accordance with accounting standards, the acquisition date has been determined to be 25 February 2022. All Brucejack figures relating to FY22 represent the period since Newcrest's acquisition.

11 The figures shown represent Newcrest's 70% share of the unincorporated Red Chris JV.

12 The figures shown represent Newcrest's 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

13 Subsequent to the release of the March 2023 quarterly report, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate for the Group for the March 2023 quarter has been restated following an internal review relating to exploration.

14 Subsequent to the release of the March 2023 quarterly report, AISC for the March 2023 period for the Group and Fruta del Norte has been restated to include Newcrest's 32% share of Fruta del Norte's March 2023 quarterly results which Lundin Gold Inc. released on 10 May 2023.

15 Subsequent to the release of Newcrest's June 2022 quarterly report, AISC for the FY22 period for the Group and Fruta del Norte has been restated to include Newcrest's 32% share of Fruta del Norte's June 2022 quarterly results which Lundin Gold Inc released on 9 August 2022.

16 From Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

17 Realised metal prices are the US$ spot prices at the time of sale per unit of metal sold (net of Telfer gold production hedges), excluding deductions related to treatment and refining charges and the impact of price related finalisations for metals in concentrate. The realised price has been calculated from sales ounces generated by Newcrest's operations only (i.e. excluding Fruta del Norte).

18 AISC margin calculated with reference to the Group average realised gold price.

19 Indicative only and should not be construed as guidance. Subject to market and operating conditions, all necessary approvals, regulatory requirements, further studies, and no unforeseen delays.

20 Subject to further studies, all necessary approvals, permits, internal and regulatory requirements and further works and no unforeseen delays.

21 Subsequent to the release of the June 2022 quarterly report, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate for Red Chris for the June 2022 quarter was restated following an internal review.

22 The Scheme implementation date is indicative and may be subject to change due to a range of factors, including (but not limited to) the expected timing of necessary regulatory approvals.

23 Mine production for open pit and underground includes ore and waste.

24 Includes development tonnes from the Cadia PC2-3 project. Development costs associated with this production were capitalised and are not included in the AISC calculation in this report.

25 Due to the timing of Lundin Gold's June 2023 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc., of Fruta del Norte's AISC for the June 2023 quarter. The AISC estimate was derived by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's updated CY23 AISC guidance of $850-915/oz (released 9 August 2022). Newcrest will restate its June 2023 quarter AISC outcome once the outcome for Fruta del Norte's June 2023 quarter is known. Refer to the Appendix for further details.

26 Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

27 Includes deductions related to treatment and refining charges for metals in concentrate.

28 Represents adjustment for ore inventory movements, removal of production stripping costs and movement in Advanced Operating Development costs.

29 Adjusted operating costs represents net cash costs adjusted for finished goods inventory movements, divided by ounces sold.

30 Corporate general & administrative costs includes share-based remuneration.

31 Costs of this nature were previously reported within Corporate Costs. In accordance with the updated World Gold Council guidance, growth and development costs are now presented in All-In Costs.

32 In accordance with World Gold Council Guidance stripping campaigns can be classified as non-sustaining expenditure if they are expected to take at least 12 months and are expected to deliver ore production for more than five years. Newcrest has determined that Phase 7 at Red Chris and Phase 14A at Lihir both satisfy this criteria and have reported spend in relation to both campaigns as Production stripping (non-sustaining).

33 Represents spend on major projects that are designed to increase the net present value of the mine are not related to current production. Significant projects in the period include key projects at Cadia (including the PC1-2 project and PC2-3 development), Lihir (Phase 14A FS and Front End Recovery uplift projects), Red Chris Block Cave FS and early works, and Havieron FS and early works.

34 Depreciation and amortisation of mine site assets is determined on the basis of the lesser of the asset's useful economic life and the life of the mine. Life-of-mine assets are depreciated according to units of production and the remainder on a straight line basis. Depreciation and amortisation does not form part of AISC or All-in Cost with the exception of amortisation on reclamation and remediation (rehabilitation) assets.

35 As notified to Newcrest under section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

