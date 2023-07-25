Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
20.07.23
14:47 Uhr
7,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
25.07.2023
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in pink gold (available in five models in total) sparkle like jewelry.

From left: GM-S110PG-4A, GM-S2100PG-4A

From left: GMA-S2100MD-7A, GMA-S2100MD-4A, and GMA-S2100MD-1A

Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group's powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK toughness is for people of any gender.

The shock-resistant GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD bring a sparkling pink-gold dial and case to smaller, lighter weight versions of the GA-110 with its distinctive dimensional dial and the GA-2100 with its octagonal bezel, which has proven especially popular among younger consumers.

Unified Color Scheme - GM-S110PG and GM-S2100PG

In addition to the sophisticated textural appeal of the metal bezel and buckle finished in pink-gold IP, an elegant beige pink is used for the resin band. The overall monochromatic color scheme ensures styling versatility to coordinate easily with any fashion.

Gorgeous, Eye-Catching Face - GMA-S2100MD

Pink-gold vapor deposition applied to the dial, as well as the mirror finish of the index marks and other details, bathe the face in brilliance. Resin materials in a matte finish are employed for the bezel and the band, available in three classic colors - white, pink, and black.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by adding all-gender models, communicating with users to stay in touch with the times.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158249/From_left_GM_S110PG_4A_GM_S2100PG_4A.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158248/From_left_GMA_S2100MD_7A_GMA_S2100MD_4A_GMA_S2100MD_1A.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-compact-g-shock-with-gorgeous-pink-gold-sparkle-301882806.html

