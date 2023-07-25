Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Release Initial Renderings of Planned Youth Ball Fields

Upon approval of MLB stadium funding request and team acquisition, the Orlando Dreamers plan to construct a youth baseball and softball field in each Orange County district

The team plans to work with each Commissioner to identify the most ideal site in each district for construction of the lighted fields

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC (Orlando Dreamers) today announced they have received the initial proposed renderings of the youth baseball and softball fields the team plans to construct in each Orange County district. Construction of the ball fields would commence upon approval of the requested funding for construction of the Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium and the acquisition of a team. The Dreamers would coordinate with each of the six Orange County Commissioners to select the most appropriate site in each district for the ball fields.

Each field will be professionally designed by the team's architect and construction fully financed by the Dreamers. Amenities will include completely lighted fields, full dugouts, covered bleachers, electronic scoreboards, and paved parking. A separate building housing restrooms and equipment storage will be part of the construction plans at every facility. The fields in each district will be constructed adjacent to one another in order to maximize convenience and optimal use of land.

Initial proposed renderings of the youth baseball and softball fields

According to Pat Williams, Co-Founder and President of the Orlando Dreamers, "We plan to encourage the youth of Orange County to actively participate in baseball and softball. Today's youth have too many diversions and the Dreamers plan to address this challenge by making baseball and softball a priority." Williams anticipates having "Youth Days" at the Dreamers' domed stadium to further accentuate the opportunity for active engagement.

Williams noted that preliminary estimates indicate that the cost of the ball fields in each district would exceed $1 million. "Our belief is the Commissioners will be instrumental in finding suitable land in their respective districts. The Dreamers would not plan on purchasing or owning the land, rather it would already be county owned, or else donated or otherwise acquired by Orange County. We are confident that multiple of the Commissioners and Mayor Demings will have valuable input into the final design of the ball fields."

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. The organization is led by Pat Williams, Founder of the Orlando Magic, and updates can be found at www.orlandodreamers.com. Orlando is the largest media market in the United States without a Major League Baseball team, recently surpassing Miami in terms of media market size. Orlando is also the most visited destination in the world.

