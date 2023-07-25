ORHUB, Inc.: HippoFi Anticipates a New Strategic Partnership as the Company Prepares to Launch PURmarrow 360, a Patented Stem Cell Harvesting Device

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) a leading healthcare technology company and authority in spinal biologics, focused on the development and distribution of innovative biotech products, is proud to announce that over the last 6 months, while under a confidential Letter of Intent in a strategic partnership, HippoFi has designed and formulated a strategic launch of the PURmarrow 360 bone marrow aspirate (BMA) device throughout the United States.

This product is a natural extension to our robust product line, allowing surgeons to safely and selectively capture the highly desired cells from a patient's own BMA during surgery. This rich marrow enhances the effectiveness of PUR's products by combining the stem cells, growth factors, and proteins, helping to supercharge bone growth in spine surgeries and improve patient healing.

"As a market leader in innovation, we believe PURmarrow 360 is in the patient's best interest, as the purity and genetic makeup of their own living cells is unmatched. PURmarrow 360 is simple to use, without requiring centrifugation, making it easy for spine surgeons to incorporate in every spine surgery." shared, CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

