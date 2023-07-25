

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence from Germany and bank lending survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, producer price data is due from Statistics Sweden. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 5.9 percent on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 2.1 percent fall in May.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to publish Germany's business confidence survey data. The business climate index is forecast to fall to 88.0 in July from 88.5 in the previous month.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey results.



Also, unemployment data is due from Poland. Economists expect the jobless rate to fall to 5.0 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to release Industrial Trends survey data for July. The order book balance is seen at -17 compared to -15 in June.



