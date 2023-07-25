Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services, announces its revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-2023, ended June 30, 2023.

Key figures third-quarter first 9 months 2022-2023

Third-quarter revenue of €1,416m, up +20.0% year-on-year, of which +8.8% organically

Volumes: +2.4%; prices: +5.2%; net new business: +3.1%; voluntary contract exits: -1.9%

Scope impact: +12.0%, Preferred Meals exit more than offset by the Derichebourg Multiservices integration; currency impact: -0.8%

9-month revenue: €3,894m; organic growth: +12.3%

Retention rate at June 30, 2023: 91.9% broadly unchanged vs. 92.0% at June 30, 2022; retention reaching 93.4% excluding voluntary contract exits

Available liquidity at end-June 2023 was €347m, vs. with €394m at end-March 2023

Revision of the outlook for full-year 2022-2023

Organic revenue growth of at least 10%

Adjusted EBITA margin of around 1%

Capital expenditure at around 1.7% of revenue

Elior Group Chairman and CEO Daniel Derichebourg commented:

"Organic growth remained solid in the third quarter, driven by volume and price increases, as well as positive net new business. Inflation seems to have peaked but remains high. In addition, our margins are temporarily impacted by higher-than-expected start-up costs in relation to a handful of new catering contracts in France and Italy. The integration of Derichebourg Multiservices is progressing well and reinforces my confidence in the synergy target initially set. Beyond this, I have decided to intensify and accelerate the overhaul of our organization, particularly in France, in terms of both structures and operations. To date, in France, we have already initiated recurring cost reductions totaling 24 million euros per year. After these first three months at the helm of Elior, I remain very confident. The turnaround potential is greater than I had initially identified."

Business development

Elior signed or renewed several major contracts in the third quarter of 2022-2023, of which,

in Contract Catering:

- France: the city of Chelles and Carrefour Group's worldwide headquarters

- UK: Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution and Anchor Hanover

- US: Alabama Department of Senior Services and Louisiana Department of Health

- Italy: the city of Pescara in Abruzzo and technology company Almaviva

- Spain: EPESEC (Extremadura Public Entity of Complementary Educational Services) and the city of Monforte de Lemos in Galicia

in Multiservices:

- Facility Services: the city of Meudon and the Mama Shelter hotel in Dijon

- Healthcare: the MGEN Marcel Rivière center and the Villefranche-sur-Saône hospital

- Recruitment: logistics companies Hermes and XPO

- Aeronautics: Airbus Atlantic

- Urban: the Rungis international wholesale market and engineering school ESPCI Paris.

Revenue

Revenue from continuing operations came to €1,416 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022-2023, compared with €1,180 million for the same period a year earlier. This +20.0% increase reflects organic growth of +8.8%, unfavorable currency impact of -0.8%, and scope impact of +12.0%. The integration of Derichebourg Multiservices (DMS) more than offset the exit of Preferred Meals in the United States.

Like-for-like revenue increased by +7.6%, of which volumes up +2.4% and prices up +5.2%.

In addition, new business, net of contracts losses, contributed a +3.1% increase in revenue. Voluntary contract exits translate into an additional revenue contraction of -1.9%.

Over the first 9 months of the current financial year, Group revenue was €3,894 million, up +13.9% compared to €3,419 million in the same period a year earlier, reflecting organic growth of +12.3%, scope effect of +0.7% and currency impact of +0.9%.

At June 30, 2023, the 9-month retention rate was 91.9%, broadly unchanged compared to 92.0% at June 30, 2022. Excluding voluntary exits, the retention rate is 93.4%.

Revenues by operating segment:

In Contract Catering, revenues totaled €1.059 million in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, up +3.0% on the €1,028 million for the same period a year earlier. This increase reflects organic growth of +9.4%, scope impact of -5.5% (exit of Preferred Meals) and currency impact of -0.9%.

As expected, organic growth slowed in the third quarter after the strong rebound in volumes recorded in the first half thanks to an Omicron catch-up effect. However, it remains solid, driven by all levers: volumes, prices and net new business.

Over the first 9 months of the current fiscal year, revenues in contract catering totaled €3,228 million, reflecting organic growth of +13.6 %.

In Multiservices, revenues in the third quarter of the current fiscal year totaled €352 million compared with €147 million a year earlier. This reflects organic growth of +4.3 and scope effect of €199 million relating to the integration of DMS from April 18, 2023.

In Facility Services, against a backdrop of high wage inflation, price renegotiations remain challenging. In Heathcare, occupancy rates have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels. The Aeronautics division is benefiting fully from the sector's strong rebound. Momentum in the Urban and Recruitment divisions remains favorable.

Over the first 9 months of the current fiscal year, Multiservices revenues totaled €654million, representing organic growth of +3.1 %.

Corporate Other, which includes the Group's remaining concession catering activities not sold with Areas, generated revenue of €5 million in the third quarter and €12 million over the first 9 months of the current fiscal year.

Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, available liquidity came to €347 million, compared with €394 million at March 31, 2023, reflecting in particular calendar effects and non-recurring items. The available liquidity includes cash of €70 million and undrawn revolving credit facilities of €208 million out of a total of €350 million. Remaining available credit lines amount to €69 million.

Post-closing events

On July 7, 2023, Elior Group obtained a one-year extension to the maturity of almost all (89%) of its syndicated bank debt. The senior loan of €100 million now matures on July 2, 2026 for €89 million, and on July 2, 2025 for €11 million. In addition, the revolving credit line of €350 million now matures on July 2, 2026 for €311 million and on July 2, 2025 for €39 million. The exercise of this extension option does not give rise to any additional financing costs for the Group.

Outlook

Organic growth should remain solid in the fourth quarter. Cumulated price renegotiations reached 303 million euros at end-June 2023. The application of annual indexation clauses in public sector P&L contracts should add to the price increases obtained so far from our private sector clients.

Inflation seems to have peaked but remains historically high. In addition, our margins are temporarily impacted by higher-than-expected start-up costs in relation to a handful of new catering contracts in France and Italy.

In this context, our expectations for the current financial year are now as follows:

- Organic revenue growth of at least 10%

- Adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 1%

- Capital expenditure at around 1.7% of revenue

The integration of Derichebourg Multiservices is progressing well. The new joint organization for Elior Services and DMS in France will be fully effective by the end of the current financial year. Beyond this, we are intensifying and accelerating the overhaul of our organization, in terms of both structures and operations. To date, in France, these combined initiatives represent recurring cost reductions totaling 24 million euros per annum, starting next fiscal year.

Appendix

Appendix 1: Revenue by operating segment

Appendix 2: Pro forma revenue by operating segment

Appendix 3: Definition of alternative performance indicators

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and leisure markets. With strong positions in eight countries, the Group generated €5.2 billion in pro forma revenue in fiscal 2022. Our 134,000 employees feed over 3 million people daily in 20,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services in six countries.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

Appendix 1: Revenue by operating segment

1st quarter (restated) Q1 Q1 Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2022-23 2021-22 growth scope effect Growth Contract Catering 1,071 964 13.3 -5.6 3.4 11.1 Multiservices 150 148 1.4 1.4 Contract Catering Multiservices 1,221 1,112 11.7 -4.9 3.0 9.8 Corporate Others 4 4 n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. TOTAL GROUP 1,225 1,116 11.7 -4.9 3.0 9.8

2nd quarter (restated) Q2 Q2 Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2022-23 2021-22 growth scope effect Growth Contract Catering 1,098 975 18.4 -6.4 0.7 12.7 Multiservices 152 146 4.1 4.1 Contract Catering Multiservices 1,250 1,121 16.5 -5.6 0.6 11.6 Corporate Others 3 2 25.0 25.0 TOTAL GROUP 1,253 1,123 16.5 -5.6 0.7 11.6

3rd quarter Q3 Q3 Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2022-23 2021-22 restated growth scope effect Growth Contract Catering 1,059 1,028 9.4 -5.5 -0.9 3.0% Multiservices 352 147 4.3 135.2 139.5 Contract Catering Multiservices 1,411 1,175 8.8 12.1 -0.8 20.1 Corporate Others 5 5 6.6 6.6 TOTAL GROUP 1,416 1,180 8.8 12.0 -0.8 20.0

9 months 9 months 9 months Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2022-23 2021-22 restated growth scope effect Growth Contract Catering 3,228 2,967 13.6 -5.9 1.1 8.8 Multiservices 654 441 3.1 45.2 48.3 Contract Catering Multiservices 3,882 3,408 12.3 0.7 0.9 13.9 Corporate Others 12 11 10.4 10.4 TOTAL GROUP 3,894 3,419 12.3 0.7 0.9 13.9 n.m.: not meaningful

Appendix 2: Pro forma revenue by operating segment

Revenue pro forma (*) 1st semester (in millions) 2022-23 Contract Catering 2 169 Multiservices 789 Contract Catering Multiservices 2 958 Corporate Others 7 TOTAL GROUP 2 965

Revenue pro forma (*) 1st semester 2nd semester 12 months (in millions) 2021-22 2021-22 2021-22 Contract Catering 1 818 1 842 3 660 Multiservices 756 774 1 530 Contract Catering Multiservices 2 574 2 616 5 190 Corporate Others 6 9 15 TOTAL GROUP 2 580 2 625 5 205

(*) Pro forma information excludes revenues from Preferred Meals for Elior Group and SNG from Derichebourg Multiservices ("DMS") divested in 2022

Appendix 3: Definition of alternative performance indicators

Organic growth in consolidated revenue: as described in Chapter 4, Section 4.2 of the Universal Registration Document, growth in consolidated revenue expressed as a percentage and adjusted for the impact of (i) changes in exchange rates, (ii) changes in accounting policies and (iii) changes in scope of consolidation.

Retention rate: percentage of revenues retained from the previous year, adjusted for the cumulative year-on-year change in revenues attributable to contracts or sites lost since the beginning of the previous year.

