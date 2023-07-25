

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Upstream Overseas Services (I) Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has agreed to sell its 35% participating interest in Indonesia's Masela Production Sharing Contract, which includes the Abadi gas project, to Indonesia's PT Pertamina Hulu Energi and PETRONAS Masela Sdn. Bhd.



Shell noted that the base consideration for the sale is $325 million in cash with an additional contingent amount of $325 million to be paid when the final investment decision is taken on the Abadi gas project.



The transaction is targeted to be completed in third quarter 2023, subject to completion of conditions, which include among others, regulatory approval to be obtained from the Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.



