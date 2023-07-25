The Pebble Group PLC Announces Trading Update and Notice of Results

Trading Update and Notice of Results

Continued growth across all major financial metrics

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / The Pebble Group ("The Pebble Group", or the "Group") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the six months to 30 June 2023 ("HY 23" or the "Period") ahead of its Half Year results, which will be announced on 5 September 2023.

The Group's financial performance in HY 23 will show growth across all major financial metrics, compared to HY 22.

The working capital cycle remains consistent with prior years and following a dividend payment in HY 23 of £1.0m (HY 22: £nil) net cash on 30 June 2023 was £4.2m (30 June 2022: Net debt £0.1m, 31 December 2022: Net cash £15.1m).

Facilisgroup: providing a digital commerce platform for promotional products businesses in North America

Revenue in the Period is expected to be circa 20% ahead of the prior period and strong EBITDA margins have been maintained (HY 22: 47%)

Our strategy to introduce further technology products, that widens our addressable customer numbers, remains on track.

With its current rate of growth and excellent profit margins, we expect Facilisgroup to become the majority contributor to Group profits moving through 2024.

Brand Addition: providing promotional products and related services under contract to many of the world's most recognisable brands

Revenue in the Period is expected to be slightly ahead of the prior period and client retention has remained high.

EBITDA margins have been maintained (HY 22: 8.3%) through an improvement in gross margins compared to the prior period, matching the costs of the additional expertise invested into the business to support our large international clients and their increasingly complex requirements.

Outlook

We are consistently progressing on our stated strategies and our HY 23 performance leads us to expect that the Group is on track to deliver FY 23 results in line with current market expectations.

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

