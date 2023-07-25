Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.07.2023 | 08:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scanbot SDK GmbH: Scanbot SDK Adds .NET MAUI Support to Its Data Capture Solutions

BONN, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scanbot SDK is now available for the .NET MAUI framework for cross-platform app development. This gives enterprises an additional option to easily integrate Scanbot SDK's reliable data capture solutions into their mobile applications.

Scanbot SDK - Mobile Data Capture for .NET MAUI

With the Barcode Scanner, Document Scanner and Data Capture SDKs, companies can easily eliminate costly, slow and error-prone manual data entry and improve the employee and customer experience. The SDKs are available natively for iOS, Android, Windows, Web and soon Linux, as well as all for common cross-platform frameworks, including Xamarin, React Native and Flutter. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

The .NET MAUI framework lets developers create native user interfaces and applications for multiple platforms using a single codebase. In comparison to its predecessor, Xamarin.Forms, MAUI promises better performance, increased productivity, and a more streamlined developer experience. It is built on top of .NET 6, which brings improved performance and features across all platforms.

The two frameworks currently coexist, but MAUI is planned to replace Xamarin entirely by May 2024, when Microsoft's official support for all Xamarin SDKs ends. Until then, Scanbot SDK will continue to support the older framework.

"Thanks to the Scanbot .NET MAUI SDK, our customers have the option to switch frameworks early and stay ahead of the curve - or to wait until the technology has found its footing in the developer community," says Eduard Frank, CTO at Scanbot SDK. "Of course, we will support Xamarin as long as Microsoft does. Giving our customers exactly what they need to succeed is an essential part of our company DNA and providing SDKs for both platforms is a testament to that."

.NET MAUI offers several advantages over Xamarin.Forms: Instead of having to set up a dedicated project for each target platform, developers create just one that covers all operating systems. They can then store resources like fonts and images in a single location. Additionally, the MAUI framework includes platform-specific APIs, which makes accessing native device functionalities much easier.

Companies can test the Scanbot .NET MAUI SDK with a free 7-day trial license. More information about the product is available at scanbot.io.

Niklas Kreck, +49 (0)228 94800044, press@scanbot.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159310/Scanbot_SDK.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142896/Scanbot_SDK_Logo.jpg

Scanbot SDK Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scanbot-sdk-adds-net-maui-support-to-its-data-capture-solutions-301883176.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.