

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.6366 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6410.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6771 and 95.69 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6739 and 95.32, respectively.



Moving away from an early near 2-week low of 0.8862 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.8906.



The aussie edged up to 1.0890 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0859.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



