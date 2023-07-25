

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-week high of 87.96 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 87.72.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.7803 and a 4-day high of 0.6223 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.7825 and 0.6202, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro and 0.69 against the greenback.



