Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.952 
                                    GBP0.951 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.099932    GBP0.951442

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,023,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
211       1.108         XDUB      08:09:23      00066320927TRLO0 
711       1.110         XDUB      08:09:23      00066320928TRLO0 
4511       1.098         XDUB      10:31:44      00066324697TRLO0 
212       1.100         XDUB      10:55:42      00066325463TRLO0 
490       1.100         XDUB      10:55:42      00066325462TRLO0 
2451       1.100         XDUB      10:55:42      00066325461TRLO0 
4028       1.098         XDUB      13:11:26      00066330414TRLO0 
1144       1.102         XDUB      14:22:44      00066332315TRLO0 
372       1.102         XDUB      14:22:44      00066332314TRLO0 
490       1.102         XDUB      14:22:44      00066332313TRLO0 
1150       1.102         XDUB      14:22:44      00066332312TRLO0 
256       1.102         XDUB      14:40:34      00066332966TRLO0 
1028       1.102         XDUB      14:40:34      00066332965TRLO0 
1190       1.102         XDUB      14:40:44      00066332969TRLO0 
1190       1.102         XDUB      14:41:44      00066333015TRLO0 
1099       1.102         XDUB      14:47:44      00066333223TRLO0 
409       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334573TRLO0 
251       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334572TRLO0 
490       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334571TRLO0 
490       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334570TRLO0 
1190       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334569TRLO0 
1727       1.100         XDUB      15:15:14      00066334568TRLO0 
1656       1.100         XDUB      15:27:08      00066335128TRLO0 
316       1.100         XDUB      15:27:08      00066335127TRLO0 
449       1.100         XDUB      15:27:08      00066335126TRLO0 
2315       1.096         XDUB      15:41:05      00066335655TRLO0 
174       1.098         XDUB      15:54:36      00066336277TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1994       95.20         XLON      12:54:35      00066330067TRLO0 
4109       95.20         XLON      14:04:35      00066331658TRLO0 
1896       95.20         XLON      14:04:35      00066331659TRLO0 
1978       95.10         XLON      14:52:07      00066333455TRLO0 
669       95.10         XLON      15:17:07      00066334682TRLO0 
1978       95.10         XLON      15:17:25      00066334709TRLO0 
988       95.10         XLON      15:18:55      00066334768TRLO0 
1978       95.10         XLON      15:18:56      00066334769TRLO0 
1897       95.10         XLON      15:47:36      00066335878TRLO0 
1676       95.10         XLON      15:47:36      00066335879TRLO0 
400       95.20         XLON      16:16:40      00066337796TRLO0 
437       95.20         XLON      16:17:40      00066337868TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 259793 
EQS News ID:  1687037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

