

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - STHREE plc (STHR.L) reported first half profit before tax of 38.5 million pounds, down 20% from prior year in constant currency and down 13% on a reported basis. Earnings per share was 20.4 pence compared to 23.4 pence.



For the six months ended 31 May 2023, on a reported basis, revenue was up 7% to 825.2 million pounds. Net fees increased by 3% to 208.6 million pounds.



The Board proposed to pay an interim dividend of 5.0 pence. This will be paid on 8 December 2023 to shareholders on record on 10 November 2023. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves.



