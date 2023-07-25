

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a South African iron-ore mining company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the half year ended 30 June 2023 decreased to R9.64 billion or R29.98 per share from R11.55 billion or R35.92 per share in the prior year.



EBITDA decreased by 14% to R19.8 billion from the prior year. This was driven by lower market prices and price premia for products, partially offset by an 18% weaker currency, lower operating expenses and mineral royalties.



Revenue for the period declined to R38.28 billion from R42.98 billion in the prior year.



Total sales volumes decreased by 4% to 18.9 Mt on the back of logistical constraints.



