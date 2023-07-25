DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.1807 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6187963 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 259869 EQS News ID: 1687291 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 25, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)