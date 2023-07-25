Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 09:49
DJ Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) 
Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Jul-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 433.0591 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20782 
CODE: CWEU LN 
ISIN: LU1681046188 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681046188 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CWEU LN 
Sequence No.:  259890 
EQS News ID:  1687335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

