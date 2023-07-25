Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BHCCOIN (BHCC) on July 26, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BHCC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





BHCC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/174769_e3560ae14480a816_001full.jpg

BHCCOIN (BHCC) is the first specialized coin for real estate management in Korea. Its native token, BHCC, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 26, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing BHCCOIN

BHCCOIN (BHCC) is the first specialized coin for real estate management in Korea. The plan involves facilitating the buying and selling of real estate, including apartments and officetels, using these coins. In the latter half of the previous year, BHCCoin initiated collaborations with prominent domestic construction companies and has been conducting business briefing sessions with developers. In the future, BHCCoin intends to cover rental fees for officetels and studios. To enable seamless coin transactions, negotiations are underway with real estate brokerage associations and other relevant agencies. The response from these real estate brokerage groups has been highly favorable.

The Securities Coin offers untraceable transactions and categorized ownership, enabling a complete anonymous transaction concept that meets non-adaptive and non-connective conditions. It links real assets, such as real estate and intellectual property rights, to coins, eliminating the need for a trusted third party for transactions. Ownership of securities-type coins means owning assets, including dividend claims and decision-making rights linked to the coins, while maintaining intact ownership of the property. Smart contracts and P2P transactions improve transaction transparency and reduce costs, guaranteeing the value of BHCCOIN and realizing its value through software code on blockchain platforms. A system is being established to issue cards to coin users, allowing them to pay in real-time using coins as virtual assets through banks. BHCCOIN's value preservation is ensured through incineration and automatic trading on exchanges when predetermined conditions are met.

The specialness of BHCCOIN is backed by impressive numbers, with an average daily visitor count exceeding 10,000 and a cumulative annual visitor count surpassing 1.2 million. The issuing coin volume stands at an impressive 10 billion. The importance of blockchain technology is emphasized, and cryptocurrencies are categorized as 'coin' or 'token' depending on their possession of an independent blockchain network. BHCCOIN is distinct as a 'coin' with its own 'Cryptonot' based blockchain, offering untraceable transactions, unlinked transactions, prevention of double use, blockchain analysis prevention, and proof of equal work. Developing such a blockchain requires strong security technology, emphasizing the necessity of having an independent blockchain network (mainnet) to ensure its uniqueness and functionality.

About BHCC Token

BHCC aims to integrate various business operations by utilizing a wide range of items in conjunction with business, thereby creating supply and demand for content and striving to develop a versatile and data-rich platform. As a specialized virtual asset for real estate management, the goal is to have a transparent real estate trading and rental payment process, allowing businesses, relevant companies, and users to transparently utilize business and content (or items) in the ecosystem of various contents (business) and digital marketing to generate profits.

Based on BHCCOIN, BHCC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 26, 2023, investors who are interested in BHCC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about BHCC Token:

Official Website: http://bhcc24.com/

Explorer: http://bhcc24.com/transcan/transcan.php

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174769