Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRCQ | ISIN: US8983492047 | Ticker-Symbol: TC50
Frankfurt
25.07.23
09:23 Uhr
27,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,20010:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2023 | 22:01
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY: TrustCo Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million and $346 Million of Loan Growth; Maintains Strong Liquidity and Demonstrates Deposit Stability

Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for second quarter 2023:
      • Net income of $16.4 million in the second quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $44.1 million up 2.3% compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2022
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.09% in the second quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 10.61% in the second quarter 2023
      • Book value at period end was $32.66, up from $31.06 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
    • Total loans were up $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter of 2022
    • At $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs

  • Quarter over quarter deposit growth:
    • Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023
    • Time deposits increased $162.7 million or 12.7% up from March 31, 2023

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022
    • Quarterly net recoveries were $229 thousand in the second quarter 2023, resulting in six consecutive quarters of net recoveries

  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.23% at June 30, 2023 from 9.55% at June 30, 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.9 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2022; and net income of $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $35.0 million or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total loan growth increased $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, "The value of business fundamentals in corporate success cannot be overstated. At Trustco Bank, our fundamental goals are to achieve strength and stability. At the management level, we accomplish this by taking a long view on balance sheet management, avoiding trends and costly quick fixes. Our team then applies the fruit of that effort to deliver industry-leading deposit products that allow us to build customer relationships that endure over time and survive economic ups and downs. The results announced today offer proof of the success of that work. In a time when other banks are experiencing loss of deposits to non-bank investment products, through strong customer relationships we have seen deposit growth since year end. We have taken a careful approach to pricing and moderated downward pressure on net interest margin. Additionally, our industry best loan products continue to retain existing customers and attract new ones. All loan categories have grown each successive quarter since the same period in the prior year and have grown by $346 million year over year. Once again, where others have faltered, Trustco Bank has excelled. This success allows us to satisfy our driving goal - to provide our owners with a long-term, top-tier return on their investment."

TrustCo continued to see deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during both the first and second quarters of 2023. Loan growth continued in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year's second quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, deposit inflows, and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the second quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo's strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $336.0 million or 7.5% in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $220.0 million, or 5.4%, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $50.1 million or 25.2% and $59.5 million or 24.4%, respectively, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

We are actively retaining deposits, which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but we instead retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $44.1 million for the second quarter 2023, an increase of $991 thousand or 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a strong cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank, loan growth, investment income, and the increases in the Federal Funds target rate over the past year. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 2.98%, up 15 basis points from 2.83% in the second quarter of 2022. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.80%, up 90 basis points from 2.90% in the second quarter of 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.06% in the second quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the second quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $551.1 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the second quarter of 2023, continued strong loan volume, and being able to retain deposit balances at competitive market rates.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, which is the result of a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $500 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.96% and 1.00% as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $45.3 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 241.6% at June 30, 2023, compared to 242.0% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at June 30, 2022. Additionally, we have also had minimal charge-offs, and have been in a net recovery position for the past six quarters.

At June 30, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.23%, compared to 9.55% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $32.66, up 5.2% compared to $31.06 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 775800. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 419365. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812116418, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2023.

In addition, the Bank's Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers' business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve's actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo's actual results and could cause TrustCo's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: changes in interest rates, including recent and possible future increases fueled by inflation; inflationary pressures and rising prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures' ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the COVID-19 pandemic; the soundness of other financial institutions; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.'s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses' use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the risk of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management's judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022
Summary of operations
Net interest income $44,052 $46,965 $43,060
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (500) 300 (491)
Noninterest income 4,598 4,669 4,916
Noninterest expense 27,327 27,679 25,005
Net income 16,372 17,746 17,871
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic $0.86 $0.93 $0.93
- Diluted 0.86 0.93 0.93
Cash dividends 0.36 0.36 0.35
Book value at period end 32.66 32.31 31.06
Market price at period end 28.61 31.94 30.84
At period end
Full time equivalent employees 791 776 793
Full service banking offices 143 143 144
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.15 %
Return on average equity 10.61 11.84 12.08
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.87 53.17 51.97
Net interest spread 2.74 3.06 2.80
Net interest margin 2.98 3.21 2.83
Dividend payout ratio 41.83 38.59 37.46
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated equity to assets 10.23 % 10.17 % 9.55 %
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.22 % 10.16 % 9.54 %
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 0.35 0.31
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.96 0.97 1.00
Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.4x
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
06/30/23 06/30/22
Summary of operations
Net interest income$ 91,017 83,156
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (200) (691)
Noninterest income 9,267 10,099
Noninterest expense 55,006 47,770
Net income 34,118 34,960
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic$ 1.79 1.82
- Diluted 1.79 1.82
Cash dividends 0.72 0.70
Book value at period end 32.66 31.06
Market price at period end 28.61 30.84
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.13
Return on average equity 11.22 11.84
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.48 51.28
Net interest spread 2.90 2.72
Net interest margin 3.10 2.74
Dividend payout ratio 40.15 38.39
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $46,062 $44,272 $42,711 $40,896 $39,604
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 691 692 693 479 147
State and political subdivisions 1 - - 1 -
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 1,543 1,585 1,606 1,617 1,367
Corporate bonds 516 521 523 526 522
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 111 117 124 133 140
Other securities 3 2 2 3 2
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,865 2,917 2,948 2,759 2,178
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 75 78 81 85 87
Total interest on held to maturity securities 75 78 81 85 87
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 110 110 98 80 65
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,970 6,555 6,246 5,221 2,253
Total interest income 56,082 53,932 52,084 49,041 44,187
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 49 66 61 43 42
Savings 655 530 401 200 163
Money market deposit accounts 1,756 814 389 237 210
Time deposits 9,291 5,272 1,839 646 536
Interest on short-term borrowings 279 285 208 122 176
Total interest expense 12,030 6,967 2,898 1,248 1,127
Net interest income 44,052 46,965 49,186 47,793 43,060
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (500) 300 50 300 (491)
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses 44,552 46,665 49,136 47,493 43,551
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 1,412 1,774 1,773 1,435 1,996
Fees for services to customers 2,847 2,648 2,783 2,705 2,658
Other 339 247 219 246 262
Total noninterest income 4,598 4,669 4,775 4,386 4,916
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 13,122 13,283 13,067 12,134 11,464
Net occupancy expense 4,262 4,598 4,261 4,483 4,254
Equipment expense 1,873 1,962 1,700 1,532 1,667
Professional services 1,360 1,607 1,251 1,375 1,484
Outsourced services 2,491 2,296 2,102 2,328 2,500
Advertising expense 518 390 532 508 389
FDIC and other insurance 1,085 1,052 770 773 804
Other real estate expense, net 148 225 101 124 74
Other 2,468 2,266 2,621 2,887 2,369
Total noninterest expenses 27,327 27,679 26,405 26,144 25,005
Income before taxes 21,823 23,655 27,506 25,735 23,462
Income taxes 5,451 5,909 6,596 6,371 5,591
Net income $16,372 $17,746 $20,910 $19,364 $17,871
Net income per common share:
- Basic $0.86 $0.93 $1.10 $1.01 $0.93
- Diluted 0.86 0.93 1.10 1.01 0.93
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,024 19,045 19,111 19,153
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,028 19,050 19,112 19,153
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
06/30/23 06/30/22
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans$ 90,334 78,607
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 1,383 233
State and political subdivisions 1 1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 3,128 2,454
Corporate bonds 1,037 755
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 228 294
Other securities 5 4
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 5,782 3,741
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 153 177
Total interest on held to maturity securities 153 177
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 220 127
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 13,525 2,825
Total interest income 110,014 85,477
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 115 86
Savings 1,185 319
Money market deposit accounts 2,570 424
Time deposits 14,563 1,082
Interest on short-term borrowings 564 410
Total interest expense 18,997 2,321
Net interest income 91,017 83,156
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (200) (691)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 91,217 83,847
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 3,186 3,829
Fees for services to customers 5,495 5,459
Other 586 811
Total noninterest income 9,267 10,099
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 26,405 20,703
Net occupancy expense 8,860 8,783
Equipment expense 3,835 3,255
Professional services 2,967 2,951
Outsourced services 4,787 4,780
Advertising expense 908 1,006
FDIC and other insurance 2,137 1,616
Other real estate expense, net 373 85
Other 4,734 4,591
Total noninterest expenses 55,006 47,770
Income before taxes 45,478 46,176
Income taxes 11,360 11,216
Net income$ 34,118 34,960
Net income per common share:
- Basic$ 1.79 1.82
- Diluted 1.79 1.82
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,184
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,025 19,185
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks $55,662 $47,595 $43,429 $46,236 $46,611
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 547,695 589,389 607,170 795,028 999,573
Total cash and cash equivalents 603,357 636,984 650,599 841,264 1,046,184
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 113,570 119,132 118,187 102,779 101,100
States and political subdivisions 34 34 34 41 41
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 243,444 255,556 260,316 261,242 287,450
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 18,382 19,821 20,977 22,498 25,428
Corporate bonds 76,618 81,464 81,346 81,002 87,740
Other securities 656 652 653 657 656
Total securities available for sale 452,704 476,659 481,513 468,219 502,415
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 7,043 7,382 7,707 8,091 8,544
Total held to maturity securities 7,043 7,382 7,707 8,091 8,544
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,203 5,797 5,797 5,797 5,797
Loans:
Commercial 251,434 246,307 231,011 217,120 199,886
Residential mortgage loans 4,310,005 4,241,459 4,203,451 4,132,365 4,076,657
Home equity line of credit 308,976 296,490 286,432 269,341 253,758
Installment loans 16,396 15,326 12,307 10,665 10,258
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,886,811 4,799,582 4,733,201 4,629,491 4,540,559
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,914 46,685 46,032 45,517 45,285
Net loans 4,839,897 4,752,897 4,687,169 4,583,974 4,495,274
Bank premises and equipment, net 32,351 32,305 32,556 31,931 32,381
Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,113 43,478 44,727 45,733 47,343
Other assets 90,957 90,306 89,984 94,485 88,853
Total assets $6,075,625 $6,045,808 $6,000,052 $6,079,494 $6,226,791
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand $791,353 $806,075 $838,147 $859,829 $851,573
Interest-bearing checking 1,082,989 1,124,785 1,183,321 1,188,790 1,208,159
Savings accounts 1,315,893 1,400,887 1,521,473 1,562,564 1,577,034
Money market deposit accounts 625,253 600,410 621,106 716,319 760,338
Time deposits 1,442,959 1,280,301 1,028,763 954,352 999,737
Total deposits 5,258,447 5,212,458 5,192,810 5,281,854 5,396,841
Short-term borrowings 113,765 134,293 122,700 124,932 147,282
Operating lease liabilities 47,172 47,643 48,980 50,077 51,777
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,852 36,711 35,575 33,625 36,259
Total liabilities 5,454,236 5,431,105 5,400,065 5,490,488 5,632,159
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,046 20,046
Surplus 257,078 257,078 257,078 256,661 256,661
Undivided profits 414,251 404,728 393,831 379,769 367,100
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (26,212) (23,375) (27,194) (25,209) (9,422)
Treasury stock at cost (43,786) (43,786) (43,786) (42,261) (39,753)
Total shareholders' equity 621,389 614,703 599,987 589,006 594,632
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,075,625 $6,045,808 $6,000,052 $6,079,494 $6,226,791
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,024 19,024 19,052 19,127

NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $545 $560 $219 $179 $203
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,260 15,722 14,949 16,295 16,259
Installment 124 59 23 29 40
Total non-accrual loans 16,929 16,341 15,191 16,503 16,502
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 7 8 10 12 14
Total nonperforming loans 16,936 16,349 15,201 16,515 16,516
Other real estate owned 1,412 1,869 2,061 682 644
Total nonperforming assets $18,348 $18,218 $17,262 $17,197 $17,160
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $314 $314 $314 $- $-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,170 2,437 1,895 2,104 2,192
Installment - 62 83 65 5
Total non-accrual loans 2,484 2,813 2,292 2,169 2,197
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 2,484 2,813 2,292 2,169 2,197
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets $2,484 $2,813 $2,292 $2,169 $2,197
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $859 $874 $533 $179 $203
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,430 18,159 16,844 18,399 18,451
Installment 124 121 106 94 45
Total non-accrual loans 19,413 19,154 17,483 18,672 18,699
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 7 8 10 12 14
Total nonperforming loans 19,420 19,162 17,493 18,684 18,713
Other real estate owned 1,412 1,869 2,061 682 644
Total nonperforming assets $20,832 $21,031 $19,554 $19,366 $19,357
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
New York and other states*
Commercial $(129)$- $- $- $-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (161) (53) (46) (164) (119)
Installment 21 (6) 31 34 12
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(269)$(59)$(15)$(130)$(107)
Florida
Commercial $- $- $- $- $-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - (25) - - -
Installment 40 31 - (2) -
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $40 $6 $- $(2)$-
Total
Commercial $(129)$- $- $- $-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (161) (78) (46) (164) (119)
Installment 61 25 31 32 12
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(229)$(53)$(15)$(132)$(107)
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1) $19,420 $19,162 $17,493 $18,684 $18,713
Total nonperforming assets (1) 20,832 21,031 19,554 19,366 19,357
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (229) (53) (15) (132) (107)
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,914 46,685 46,032 45,517 45,285
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40% 0.40% 0.37% 0.40% 0.41%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.35% 0.33% 0.32% 0.31%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.96% 0.97% 0.97% 0.98% 1.00%
Coverage ratio (1) 241.6% 243.6% 263.1% 243.6% 242.0%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% -0.01%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average InterestAverage Average InterestAverage
Balance Rate Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $120,646 $6912.29% $71,409 $1470.83%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 278,367 1,5432.20 282,800 1,3671.92
State and political subdivisions 34 16.74 41 0-
Corporate bonds 85,344 5162.42 87,556 5222.38
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 20,724 1112.15 27,512 1402.04
Other 686 31.75 686 21.17
Total securities available for sale 505,801 2,8652.27 470,004 2,1781.85
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 551,087 6,9705.07 1,101,489 2,2530.82
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 7,204 754.17 8,859 873.93
Total held to maturity securities 7,204 754.17 8,859 873.93
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,868 1107.50 5,797 654.49
Commercial loans 249,040 3,2955.29 198,972 2,4024.83
Residential mortgage loans 4,269,295 37,9923.56 4,049,271 34,7713.43
Home equity lines of credit 303,134 4,5336.00 243,648 2,2693.74
Installment loans 15,734 2426.16 9,321 1626.98
Loans, net of unearned income 4,837,203 46,0623.81 4,501,212 39,6043.52
Total interest earning assets 5,907,163 $56,0823.80 6,087,361 $44,1872.90
Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,060) (46,411)
Cash & non-interest earning assets 172,821 193,099
Total assets $6,032,924 $6,234,049
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,083,795 $490.02% $1,210,554 $420.01%
Money market accounts 613,204 1,7561.15 777,860 2100.11
Savings 1,352,181 6550.19 1,564,454 1630.04
Time deposits 1,372,248 9,2912.72 968,560 5360.22
Total interest bearing deposits 4,421,428 11,7511.07 4,521,428 9510.08
Short-term borrowings 124,089 2790.90 197,259 1760.36
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,545,517 $12,0301.06 4,718,687 $1,1270.10
Demand deposits 788,654 842,487
Other liabilities 79,839 79,431
Shareholders' equity 618,914 593,444
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,032,924 $6,234,049
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) $44,052 $43,060
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.74% 2.80%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.98% 2.83%
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) - -
Net interest income $44,052 $43,060
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average InterestAverage Average InterestAverage
Balance Rate Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $120,669 1,3832.29% $66,609 2330.70%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 282,683 3,1282.21 272,022 2,4541.80
State and political subdivisions 34 16.74 41 16.73
Corporate bonds 85,460 1,0372.43 70,362 7552.15
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 21,423 2282.13 28,685 2942.05
Other 686 50.73 686 41.17
Total securities available for sale 510,955 5,7821.13 438,405 3,7411.71
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 563,938 13,5254.84 1,144,108 2,8250.50
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 7,372 1534.16 9,198 1773.86
Total held to maturity securities 7,372 1534.16 9,198 1773.86
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,833 2203.77 5,701 1274.46
Commercial loans 243,983 6,3195.18 196,991 4,9285.00
Residential mortgage loans 4,241,207 74,9063.54 4,028,667 68,9683.43
Home equity lines of credit 297,262 8,6525.87 238,122 4,3933.72
Installment loans 14,535 4576.35 9,148 3187.00
Loans, net of unearned income 4,796,987 90,3343.77 4,472,928 78,6073.52
Total interest earning assets 5,885,085 110,0143.75 6,070,340 85,4772.82
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,677) (46,584)
Cash & non-interest earning assets 173,990 200,193
Total assets $6,012,398 $6,223,949
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,108,452 1150.02% $1,201,078 860.01%
Money market accounts 607,064 2,5700.85 784,737 4240.11
Savings 1,403,924 1,1850.17 1,546,316 3190.04
Time deposits 1,267,193 14,5632.32 966,372 1,0820.23
Total interest bearing deposits 4,386,633 18,4330.85 4,498,503 1,9110.09
Short-term borrowings 127,957 5640.89 222,755 4100.37
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,514,590 18,9970.85 4,721,258 2,3210.10
Demand deposits 802,533 825,685
Other liabilities 81,954 81,520
Shareholders' equity 613,321 595,486
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,012,398 $6,223,949
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 91,017 83,156
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.90% 2.72%
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 3.10% 2.74%
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) - -
Net interest income 91,017 83,156
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution's net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/20233/31/20236/30/2022
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Equity (GAAP) $621,389 $614,703 $594,632
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $620,836 $614,150 $594,079
Shares outstanding 19,024 19,024 19,127
Tangible book value per share 32.63 32.28 31.06
Book value per share 32.66 32.31 31.06
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,075,625 $6,045,808 $6,226,791
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,075,072 $6,045,255 $6,226,238
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.22% 10.16% 9.54%
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.23% 10.17% 9.55%
Three months ended Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio 6/30/20233/31/20236/30/2022 6/30/20236/30/2022
Net interest income (GAAP) $44,052 $46,965 $43,060 $91,017 $83,156
Taxable equivalent adjustment - - - - -
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 44,052 46,965 43,060 91,017 83,156
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,598 4,669 4,916 9,267 10,099
Less: Net gain on sale of building - - - - 268
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $48,650 $51,634 $47,976 $100,284 $92,987
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $27,327 $27,679 $25,005 $55,006 $47,770
Less: Other real estate expense, net 148 225 74 373 85
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $27,179 $27,454 $24,931 $54,633 $47,685
Efficiency Ratio 55.87% 53.17% 51.97% 54.48% 51.28%


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
Contact:Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.