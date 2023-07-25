DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.7288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2534622 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 259937 EQS News ID: 1687437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)